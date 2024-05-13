Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute

Pedestrians walk in front of Tokyo Garden Terrace Kioicho, against the backdrop of a sign reading "Line Yahoo" in Tokyo on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's office vowed Monday to pull out all the stops to address the cybersecurity problems surrounding internet giant Naver, which jointly controls the Japanese firm operating messenger app Line and web portal Yahoo.

The remark from the presidential office came amid mounting pressure on Naver by Japanese authorities to divest its stake in the company that exercises control over leading internet services in Japan.

"The interests of South Korean citizens and companies (are a) priority and we will do anything we need to do. We have been consistent in that stance," said Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy at the presidential office.

Sung added that the government will offer all available assistance to enhance measures to prevent LY's data breach.

LY, the operator of the messenger app Line, web portal Yahoo and additional mobile payment services, among others, is a subsidiary of A Holdings. A Holdings is a 50:50 joint venture of South Korea-based Naver and Japan-headquartered SoftBank.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in Japan has issued administrative orders twice aimed at strengthening LY's cybersecurity measures.

In the latest order in April, the Japanese government called on SoftBank to take full ownership of A Holdings.

On Friday, Naver said in a statement that it was open to all options, including a stake divestment to SoftBank.