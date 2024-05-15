Yoon vows to run country 'rightly' on Buddha's birthday

President Yoon Suk Yeol puts his palms together in the Buddhist gesture of prayer at a celebration event marking Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol promised Wednesday to run state affairs "rightly" in a way that will help improve the people's livelihoods and make the country overcome challenges.

Yoon made the remarks in a congratulatory speech in observance of Buddha's birthday, a public holiday in South Korea, saying he will do all he can do to make a "warm and happy" society.

"I will do my best to carry out the state affairs rightly as I always keep the Buddha's teachings in mind," Yoon said during a celebration event held at the Jogye Temple in central Seoul.

"I will more warmly hold the hands of those in need, and meticulously attend to even the smallest aspects of the livelihood matters to bring happiness to our citizens," he said.

"We can only be at peace when we understand the differences in others. Buddha's merciful teachings will illuminate the country to help us move forward into a new, peaceful and happy world," Yoon said.

Yoon noted that Buddhism has been the foundation of South Korea's spiritual culture and continues to play a vital role in keeping society healthy.

"I will make every effort to help the Republic of Korea overcome crises and take a big leap forward," Yoon said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Also present at the event were Choo Kyung-ho, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party; Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party; Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon; Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming; and many others from the Buddhist community. (Yonhap)