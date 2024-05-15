Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute

    Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute
  2. 2

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps

    [KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps
  3. 3

    [Grace Kao] American racism against Stray Kids

    [Grace Kao] American racism against Stray Kids
  4. 4

    Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats

    Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
  5. 5

    Samsung doubles down on Vietnam

    Samsung doubles down on Vietnam
  1. 6

    In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China

    In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China
  2. 7

    NewJeans' members' parents complained to Hybe, email shows

    NewJeans' members' parents complained to Hybe, email shows
  3. 8

    Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady

    Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady
  4. 9

    Suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested

    Suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested
  5. 10

    Prosecutors summon pastor involved in Dior bag scandal

    Prosecutors summon pastor involved in Dior bag scandal
지나쌤

Yoon vows to run country 'rightly' on Buddha's birthday

By Yonhap

Published : May 15, 2024 - 11:28

    • Link copied

President Yoon Suk Yeol puts his palms together in the Buddhist gesture of prayer at a celebration event marking Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol puts his palms together in the Buddhist gesture of prayer at a celebration event marking Buddha's birthday at the Jogye Temple in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol promised Wednesday to run state affairs "rightly" in a way that will help improve the people's livelihoods and make the country overcome challenges.

Yoon made the remarks in a congratulatory speech in observance of Buddha's birthday, a public holiday in South Korea, saying he will do all he can do to make a "warm and happy" society.

"I will do my best to carry out the state affairs rightly as I always keep the Buddha's teachings in mind," Yoon said during a celebration event held at the Jogye Temple in central Seoul.

"I will more warmly hold the hands of those in need, and meticulously attend to even the smallest aspects of the livelihood matters to bring happiness to our citizens," he said.

"We can only be at peace when we understand the differences in others. Buddha's merciful teachings will illuminate the country to help us move forward into a new, peaceful and happy world," Yoon said.

Yoon noted that Buddhism has been the foundation of South Korea's spiritual culture and continues to play a vital role in keeping society healthy.

"I will make every effort to help the Republic of Korea overcome crises and take a big leap forward," Yoon said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Also present at the event were Choo Kyung-ho, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party; Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party; Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon; Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming; and many others from the Buddhist community. (Yonhap)

Related Stories

More from Headlines