Prosecutors grill pastor involved in Dior bag graft case

A Korean-American pastor accused of gifting a luxury Dior handbag valued at 3 million won ($2,210) to first lady Kim Keon Hee in 2022 was summoned and grilled by prosecutors for the first time Monday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sought to investigate the motive behind Choi Jae-young’s decision to hand the luxury bag to Kim, while using a spy cam to secretly film the process, according to officials.

Whether Choi violated the nation’s bribery and anti-graft regulations, which forbid public officials and their spouses from receiving gifts valued at more than 1 million won at a time or a total of 3 million won in a single year from the same person, was to be probed as well.

Choi, charged with violation of the anti-graft law, trespassing and obstruction of official duties, appeared at the prosecutors’ office in the morning and declared his innocence to the press before entering questioning.

“It was an act of undercover journalism to reveal the (true face of) President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee to the public,” Choi told reporters, stressing that the move was aimed to uphold the people’s right to know.

"The president who is in charge of state affairs and his spouse are supposed to be clean-handed to a fault but they were not. The true nature of this case is that the first lady has privatized the presidential power," the pastor said.

Choi refused to submit evidence requested by prosecutors, including the conversations he had with Kim on the messenger app KakaoTalk, the original spy cam footage and the spy cam itself, which was hidden under his wristwatch, officials added.

Prosecutors plan to summon Baek Eun-jong, head of Voice of Seoul, the local media outlet and YouTube channel, in which the spy cam footage was uploaded in November last year, on May 20. Baek has filed a complaint against Yoon and his wife on suspicions of bribery and anti-graft law violations.

Monday’s questioning comes as the prosecution launched a high-profile probe into the first lady’s Dior bag case, which rattled the public and the political sphere here ahead of the April 10 parliamentary elections, earlier this month.

The first lady has been absent from the public eye for five months since mid-December, when she was last seen upon her return from the Netherlands alongside Yoon. Though there were reported sightings of her casting a ballot for the latest parliamentary elections, the presidential office has remained silent about her whereabouts.