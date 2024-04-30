[Photo News]Ausbildung Graduation

Most Popular
[Photo News]Ausbildung GraduationBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : April 30, 2024 - 23:32
AUSBILDUNG GRADUATION
Trainees receive Ausbildung certificates at the 3rd Ausbildung Graduation Ceremony held at the Plaza Hotel in Seoul on Friday. The certificates are issued by the German Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) and the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) as part of a program blending practical industry training and theoretical education. The program had approximately 470 trainees and 280 trainers currently enrolled across 145 service centers. A total of 129 trainees have completed the program so far, with around 440 trainees and 280 trainers currently participating, according to the KGCCI.
KGCCI
