Rare mid-May heavy snow warning issued over mountainous areas of Gangwon

Most Popular
-
1
[Grace Kao] American racism against Stray Kids
-
2
Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
-
3
Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist
-
4
Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady
-
5
OpenAI gives ChatGPT new powers to see, hear
-
6
Another suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested in Cambodia
-
7
[KH Explains] Naver’s Line dilemma: Lose global footing for cash?
-
8
S. Korea to inject $70m into AI-powered public education
-
9
[Herald Interview] Carbon breakthrough in Korea: Making diamonds at atmospheric pressure
-
10
Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China
Rare mid-May heavy snow warning issued over mountainous areas of GangwonBy Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2024 - 21:51
A rare mid-May warning of heavy snow was issued Wednesday over mountainous areas in northern Gangwon Province.
The warning went into effect at 7:20 p.m. as snow, which had started shortly beforehand, was forecast to continue into Thursday morning, accumulating up to 7 centimeters in highland and other mountain areas of northern Gangwon.
A heavy snow warning is issued when snowfall accumulation is expected to reach five centimeters or more within a 24-hour period.
It marks the first mid-May heavy snow warning since 1996 although the mountainous Gangwon region typically experiences mild snow in May.
The last heavy snow warning issued in May was in 2021, which was on the first day of the month.
More from Headlines
-
Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China
-
Is FTC's conglomerate listing a boon or bane for Hybe?
-
S. Korea-to-Zimbabwe value chains can foster ‘win-win’ cooperation