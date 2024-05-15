NewJeans to headline palace show

K-pop girl group NewJeans will perform Tuesday for the first time since a dispute started between the group’s label Ador and Hybe, the label’s parent company, on April 22.

The two-hour show, which starts at 7 p.m. on May 21, will mark the occasion of the official renaming of the Cultural Heritage Administration as the Korea Heritage Service.

The five-member girl group is one of 12 K-pop singers and groups that will perform in front of Heungnyemun, one of the gates of Gyeongbokgung, a Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace in downtown Seoul. NewJeans’ Danielle will also emcee the show.

Actress Cho Boah will be appointed the Korea Heritage Service’s new brand ambassador at the ceremony. Cho has starred in numerous films and dramas, including the 12-part Netflix period series “Hong Rang,” which will be released next year.

Girl band Fromis 9 and trot singers Song Ga-in and Jang Min-ho are among the artists set to perform.

Tuesday’s performance comes just days before NewJeans’ scheduled comeback with its latest album, “Hot Sweet,” on May 24. The girl group is at the center of a conflict surrounding K-pop agency Hybe, which is attempting to expel the CEO of Ador, Min Hee-jin, who manages NewJeans.