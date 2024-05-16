[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Wonju Sogeumsan Grand Valley

Prepare yourself before looking down. The Sogeumsan Suspension Bridge in Wonju, Gangwon Province is the longest pedestrian bridge in Korea, running 200 meters suspended across a canyon.

The Night of Light Show will take place at Sogeumsan, with a fountain show and installations dotting the mountain with a kaleidoscope of colors. The show runs through Oct. 27 on Saturdays, Sundays and the Chuseok holiday.

The Wonju Sogeumsan Grand Valley, open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., has shows scheduled through Oct. 27 on Saturdays, Sundays and the Chuseok holiday.

Admission for ages 13 and above is 3,000 won. Find details at cms.wfmc.kr.

Spring blooms at Morning Calm

Spring blooms are at their peak at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

From plum blossoms and royal azaleas to tulips, daffodils and forsythias, enjoy the sprawling flower beds and shows, which are part of the festivities the garden is hosting through May 26. Flea markets will be held alongside magic shows to liven up the mood three days a week throughout the festival.

Admission is priced at 11,000 won for adults with discounts available for children, senior citizens and veterans. For more information, visit morningcalm.co.kr.

Jeju Folk Village

A tour of what it was like living on Jeju Island in the 19th century is available at Jeju Folk Village. Visitors can check out exhibits on “suseok” or rocks of artistic value that are often collected and spaces dedicated to crafts from woodwork to ceramics, alongside paintings.

Interactive experiences are available. Visitors can participate in activities like grinding grains with a millstone and play traditional games such as the board game “yutnori,” or arrow tossing, called “tuho.”

Admission is 15,000 won for adults with discounts available for minors and seniors. The village is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Check the latest at jejufolk.com.

Everland Rose Festival

South Korea’s largest theme park Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is hosting its annual Rose Festival, showcasing three million roses of 720 different types at its Rose Garden through June 15.

Thirty rose varieties cultivated at the park since 2013 are among the flowers on show. The Perfume Everscape, one of the park-created roses, won the highest recognition at the International Rose Competition in 2022.

Elaborate flower installations arranged with different themes make for excellent photo settings. Audio guides explaining the flowers will be provided. Check out details at everland.com.

Hyeongsan River Lotus Lantern Festival

The Hyeongsan River Lotus Lantern Festival is taking place around the Hyeongsan River in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, through May 26.

Geumjang Pavilion and Subyeon Park near the river afford great views of the festival.

A stroll down the park is one way to enjoy the festival, which is open to the public for free. Installations illuminated by lotus lanterns offer photo ops. Photos can be entered in the festival’s photo contest. For more information, visit hsgllf.com.