Coupang's Kim Bom excluded from chaebol chief designation

Fair Trade Commission Chair Han Ki-jeong announces the list of large conglomerates and respective chaebol chiefs designated for this year, at the government complex in Sejong, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang's founder and CEO Kim Bom was excluded from the list of chaebol chiefs designated by the Korean antitrust regulator, marking the fourth time since 2021 when Coupang entered the realm of large conglomerate groups with assets exceeding 5 trillion won ($3.6 million).

The Korea Fair Trade Commission announced Wednesday an updated list of 88 large conglomerates for this year, all subject to disclosure of activities, followed by rigorous monitoring and accountability. Of these, ten were identified under the name of the holding company rather than that of an individual, with examples including Posco Holdings, S-Oil, KT, KT&G and Coupang.

The designation decision was based on a Cabinet meeting held May 7, when an amendment to the Enforcement Decree of The Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act was passed.

Coupang's Kim Bom holds US citizenship and serves as head of a massive-scale business primarily operating in Korea, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. While Coupang was one of the firms that ignited the law’s revision and called for more responsibility on Kim specifically, the firm ended up satisfying all exceptions for Kim to be exempted.

Coupang currently employs a relatively straightforward investment structure, where Coupang Inc. holds a hundred percent stake in a Korean entity, which in turn holds a full stake in Coupang's subsidiaries.

In the revision, regardless of whether the owner or corporation is designated as the same person, consistency within the business group is imperative. This means that the number of affiliates should remain unchanged whether Coupang's chief is identified as Kim himself, or "Coupang Co." Furthermore, the relatives of owners should be excluded from management activities.

An official employed by a multinational corporation in Seoul affirmed that the legislation would provide a basis for global firms to evaluate Korea's approach to shaping the business landscape in the nation.

"It's not just a matter of Coupang and how we are going to define Kim Bom. There are thousands of different company structures today, like foreign entities initially funded in Korea and vice versa, those investing in Korea from abroad. While initially seeming to protect the Korean business environment, the former law was hampering active initiatives and dampening potential overseas investment," the official said.