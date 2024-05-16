[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

WE Hotel presents summer package

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island, is offering an early summer package from May 20 to July 25.

The package includes a one-night stay in the hotel’s superior room, a free bagel-coffee set menu, an Italian combo -- a food promotion including a pizza, spaghetti, salad and two drinks -- and a wellness program for two guests.

Guests can enjoy the resort’s outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi and fitness center for free.

Guests staying for two days get a free bingsu, or shaved ice, a popular summertime desert.

For more information and reservations, call WE hotel at (064) 730-1200.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils bingsu menu

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a new bingsu menu for this summer until Sept. 30.

Bingsu is a popular summer dessert made with shaved ice.

Guests can taste two types of bingsu -- honey red bean and apple mango -- at Caffe, the hotel’s cafe on the ground floor.

While the honey red bean bingsu costs 66,000 won, the apple mango bingsu is priced at 77,000 won.

It is available every day from noon to 7 p.m.

For more information and reservations, call at (031) 678-5597.

Rolling Hills Hotel celebrates ‘Family Month’ with merry-go-round

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is running a special merry-go-round package for families until June 16.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in a standard room, a free breakfast buffet with seasonal ingredients, access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center and tickets for the merry-go-round.

The package is priced from 236,000 won for two adults and one child.

For more information and reservations, call Rolling Hills Hotel at (031) 268-1000.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong unveils summer promotion

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, located in one of Seoul’s main tourist districts, is offering a delightful dessert experience “Au Soleil Bingsu Set” for the summer season.

The summer delicacies are offered at Lumiere -- a lobby lounge and bar located on the fourth floor of the hotel.

Guests can try bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert popular in the summer, with a choice of three toppings: shine muscat grapes, cotton candy with berries and ice cream with custard pudding.

It is available every day from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information and reservations, call Lumiere at (02) 2184-7310.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel unveils spring food promotion

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Taste of Gourmet Season” promotion highlighting spring-themed dishes.

The promotion includes seasoned webfoot octopus, sea squirt bibimbap and abalone “sotbap” -- rice with toppings cooked in individual pots typically made of stone or stainless steel.

The hotel also offers eight dishes for children, including chocolate fondue and lasagna.

The special offer runs through May 31 at the hotel’s Feast Restaurant. It is priced at 95,000 won and 115,000 won for weekday lunch and dinner, respectively.

“Taste of Gourmet Season” costs 145,000 won on weekends.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.