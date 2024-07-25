[Well-curated] Seoul's specialty cafes: tailored drinks, peaceful teahouses, and iconic bingsu

A sip of poetic cocktail, coffee

Near Mangwon Station, among small buildings, restaurants, and shops, a secret bar lies tucked away in the basement.

Dada Lab transforms from a coffee shop by day to a cocktail bar by night, offering a full range of typical bar menu items. What sets this bar apart are the unique “Text Blending” drinks.

“Text Blending” allows customers to write down any phrase or text, from which the bartender draws inspiration to create a personalized drink. Customers can choose between coffee, tea or cocktails, and can specify personal preferences such as favorite or disliked ingredients, decaffeinated coffee beans, or non-alcoholic options.

If one orders the “Text and Response” menu, the customer will receive a drink inspired by their text along with a response to their text, and a second drink inspired by the response text.

For those unsure what to write, a book filled with previous visitors' texts is available for inspiration. Anything from poetry, song lyrics and novel excerpts, to freely written words can be submitted. Additionally, the menu features snacks like marshmallow s'mores cookies and cheese platters.

Each drink comes with a small note card with a list of ingredients used.

Dada Lab is closed on Mondays. It is open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays and from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends, with last orders taken at 1 a.m.