[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Quench your thirst at Park Hyatt Seoul

The Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, presents an opportunity to enjoy refreshing, premium Champagne at its top floor The Lounge.

The hotel offers a total of five bottles of Champagne -- Krug Grande Cuvee, Dom Ruinart 2010, Dom Perignon 2013, Ruinart Blanc de Blancs and Ruinart Rose Brut -- paired with a menu of smoked salmon, sliced ham, Blini, chives and 30 grams of Osetra caviar.

The Lounge’s chef, Jung Sang-hyup, recommends either the fried sea bream or peach bingsu -- shaved ice -- to take in the rich flavor of Champagne.

The promotion is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Aug. 31.

For more information or reservations call (02) 2016-1234.

Legoland Korea Resort offers new summertime promotion

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents a new pool-themed promotion.

The package “Full & Pool,” available until Aug. 31, allows visitors to enjoy water-themed events and activities at Legoland, including Pirates Party Plaza -- a 9,090-meter-square water maze.

It also includes a one-night stay in its Lego Friends, Pirates, Kingdom or Ninjago themed room, a free breakfast buffet for five guests, bubble wands, access to the hotel’s swimming pools and other child-friendly entertainment facilities.

For more information and reservations, call Legoland Korea Resort at (033) 815-2300.

Westin Josun Seoul presents summer Champagne promotion

The Westin Josun Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, offers two Champagne promotions to celebrate the summer season.

The Ninth Gate presents two bottles of Champagne with truffle fries for four guests.

The restaurant offers Moet & Chandon Imperial and a bottle of the guests’ choosing among Taittinger Reserve Brut, Champagne Drappier Carte D’Or Brut and Louis Roederer Collection 243.

The weekday dinner promotion is priced at 250,000 won.

Another promotion, “Galaxy in a glass: Dom Perignon,” offers a bottle of Dom Perignon with a seafood platter for three guests. It is priced at 450,000 won.

The Champagne promotions are available until Aug. 31. For more details or reservations, call (02) 317-0366.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils kid-themed promotion

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is collaborating with popular animation “Catch! Teenieping” to entertain children during the summer season.

The “Catch Summer” package offers a one-night stay with breakfast at hotel restaurant Demeter for three guests, a “Catch! Teenieping” limited edition suitcase with a name tag, tickets to the “Catch! Teenieping” theme park nearby and access to the hotel swimming pool and fitness center.

Children will receive special “Catch! Teenieping” DIY accessories at check-in.

The promotion is available until Sept. 30, priced from 249,000 won.

For more information or reservations call (031) 678-5500.

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju presents summer package

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju is offering its “Summer Vibe” staycation package through Aug. 31.

The promotion offers a one-night stay in either the hotel’s superior room or the resort’s junior suite with access to the outdoor swimming pool and a wellness program featuring a bicycle tour on a first come, first served basis.

Guests can also enjoy a 10 percent discount at the restaurant, bar and spa Ara and will have a chance to taste Jeju apple mango yogurt and ade.

The hotel also offers a wood-fired oven pizza with two glasses of beer (or other drinks) for those staying two days or longer.

The package is priced from 246,000 won and 323,000 won for the hotel and resort, respectively.

For more information and reservations, call (064) 780-8000.