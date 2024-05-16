[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Late Night with the Devil”

(Australia)

Opened May 8

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Cameron Cairnes, Colin Cairnes

Things go horribly wrong during the live broadcast of a successful variety late-night talk show Night Owls in 1977, as the show’s host Jack Delroy invites special guests for the occult-themed episode on Halloween.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

(US)

Opened May 8

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Wes Ball

A young ape goes on a journey many years after the reign of Caesar, following the War for the Planet of the Apes. Now this journey, which questions everything he’s been taught about the past, can determine the future for apes and humans alike.

“The Roundup: Punishment”

(South Korea)

Opened April 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Heo Myung-haeng

Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

(US)

Opened April 10

Comedy Adventure

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Po becomes the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and now he needs to train a new warrior, although he is not ready for it. But the emergence of a shape-shifting sorceress pushes Po to team up with a quick-witted corsac fox to track her down.