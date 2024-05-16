Imagine living in a world where you interact with objects

An installation view of "What Things Dream About" at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

How do we relate ourselves to objects around us? Fast-developing technologies lead us to think about a future where human beings interact with objects that are powered by artificial intelligence. In fact, we are already living in that era.

The exhibition “What Things Dream About” at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in Seoul starts by imagining what it would be like if things act and think – much like human beings.

“Some may find the theme a little bit confusing. But it is our job as a museum to expand people’s thoughts and help them imagine,” said curator Woo Hyun-jung of the exhibition, which kicks off Friday.

In the 13-minute video work “Quercus” by Formafantasma, the research-based design studio shows how environmental issues are increasingly forgotten amidst expectations for the future. The artists juxtapose two videos created after investigating the logging industry in Europe with footage of trees asking for symbiosis as a being equal to humans. The studio was founded in 2009 by Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin.

Kim Han-sol takes clothing to be the closest thing to human beings physically and questions the influences between the two. He replaces the zippers, pockets and buttons of clothes with skeletons, organs and skins of living things.