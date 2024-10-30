Hybe CEO pledges stability; Ador ex-CEO vows to continue legal fight

Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin (left) speaks in a live interview with music critic Kim Young-dae on his School of Music YouTube channel, Tuesday. (YouTube)

Following the Seoul Central District Court's dismissal Tuesday of ousted Ador CEO Min Hee-jin's injunction request for her reinstatement as chief executive of the label home to girl group NewJeans, Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang sent an email to employees the same day pledging to prioritize stabilizing operations at Ador.

In the email, Lee described the court’s ruling as a "turning point" and expressed optimism in the clarity it brings to resolving issues that have emerged over the past seven months. He thanked employees for their dedication and professionalism, highlighting their role in maintaining the company’s stability amid the dispute with Min.

Lee also signaled a proactive approach to restoring Ador’s operations, saying, “I am hopeful for significant progress in the upcoming renewal of NewJeans' producer contract."

The "producer contract renewal" refers to ongoing negotiations with Min, who was instrumental in defining NewJeans' identity. With Min’s influence over the group’s brand and the unwavering support of Bunnies -- NewJeans' fan base -- for Min, finding a new producer has been challenging for Hybe.

Although Min was recently reappointed as an internal director at Ador for a three-year term, she insists on returning as CEO, arguing that executive control is essential for her producer role. Citing a “shareholder agreement” with Hybe as the basis of her claim, Min continues to press for her reinstatement as chief, the court’s latest ruling notwithstanding.