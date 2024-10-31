[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
From 'superstars' to 'privileged and spoiled': Doctors fight souring image
-
2
Why one man's move is shaking Korea: Child rapist’s relocation sparks controversy, fear
-
3
5 days to US election, North Korea fires ICBM with longest flight yet
-
4
Has ‘SNL Korea’ satire devolved into mere insults?
-
5
Thai K-pop fans’ online protest against Hybe intensifies
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov. 1, 2024 - 09:01
“Amazon Bullseye”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 30
Drama/Adventure
Directed by Kim Chang-joo
Former archer Jin-bong (Ryoo Seung-ryong) crash-lands in Boledor where he meets Amazon tribe members and ends up bringing them to Korea to make them the national archery team of Boledor, with the help of a Korean interpreter Bbang-sik (Jin Seon-kyu).
“Venom: The Last Dance”
(US)
Opened Oct. 23
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by Kelly Marcel
Former journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his gooey, alien symbiote Venom, conclude their journey as Venom tries to stop the creator of the symbiotes Knull (Andy Serkis) from escaping his celestial prison.
“A Normal Family”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 16
Drama
Directed by Hur Jin-ho
Successful lawyer Jae-wan (Sol Kyung-gu) and his brother meet for dinner with pediatrician Jae-kyu (Jang Dong-gun) to discuss how to handle a violent crime committed by their children, which tests the brothers' consciences.
“Love in the Big City”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 1
Drama
Directed by Lee Eon-hee
Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun), young Seoulites who have known each other since college, find themselves and come to understand one another better than anyone else.
More from Headlines
-
5 days to US election, NK fires ICBM with longest flight yet
-
Samsung vows to boost AI chip sales after earnings miss
-
Opposition accuses Yoon of favoritism, election meddling