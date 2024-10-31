[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Amazon Bullseye”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 30

Drama/Adventure

Directed by Kim Chang-joo

Former archer Jin-bong (Ryoo Seung-ryong) crash-lands in Boledor where he meets Amazon tribe members and ends up bringing them to Korea to make them the national archery team of Boledor, with the help of a Korean interpreter Bbang-sik (Jin Seon-kyu).

“Venom: The Last Dance”

(US)

Opened Oct. 23

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Kelly Marcel

Former journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his gooey, alien symbiote Venom, conclude their journey as Venom tries to stop the creator of the symbiotes Knull (Andy Serkis) from escaping his celestial prison.

“A Normal Family”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 16

Drama

Directed by Hur Jin-ho

Successful lawyer Jae-wan (Sol Kyung-gu) and his brother meet for dinner with pediatrician Jae-kyu (Jang Dong-gun) to discuss how to handle a violent crime committed by their children, which tests the brothers' consciences.

“Love in the Big City”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 1

Drama

Directed by Lee Eon-hee

Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun), young Seoulites who have known each other since college, find themselves and come to understand one another better than anyone else.