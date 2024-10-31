Opposition accuses Yoon of favoritism, election meddling

President Yoon Suk Yeol attends an event for mom-and-pop store owners and small vendors at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Thursday accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of favoritism and unlawful interference in the 2022 by-election, disclosing a private call between Yoon and his former political consultant, Myung Tae-kyun. The recording allegedly reveals Yoon’s involvement in election matters while serving as the incumbent president, according to the party.

Yoon, then the president-elect, told the People Power Party's Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, who was in charge of selecting candidates to run for the 2022 election, that he insisted Kim Young-sun be nominated as a candidate, as indicated in a phone call between Yoon and Myung on May 9, 2022, disclosed to media by the Democratic Party.

This eventually laid the groundwork for Kim to win the election and become a lawmaker for the Uichang-gu electorate in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, in June 2022.

"I said to (the People Power Party's internal committee dedicated to a candidate selection) that Kim should be chosen because she worked hard for me since I vied for a post for a presidential nominee (of the People Power Party)," Yoon can be heard saying to Myung in the recording.

Myung replies that he would "never forget (Yoon's) grace for good."

Rep. Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party, said this "confirms for the first time that President Yoon had interfered in the party's process of selecting who is running for a by-election in 2022" as a public official, adding his alleged illegal action is a smoking gun that a shady deal was in place.

Later on Thursday, a man named Kim Han-me filed a complaint against figures including Yoon, his wife Kim Keon Hee and Myung for their alleged violations of the Public Official Elections Act.