Opposition accuses Yoon of favoritism, election meddling

Opposition accuses Yoon of favoritism, election meddlingBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Oct. 31, 2024 - 15:52
South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Thursday accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of favoritism and unlawful interference in the 2022 by-election, disclosing a private call between Yoon and his former political consultant, Myung Tae-kyun. The recording allegedly reveals Yoon’s involvement in election matters while serving as the incumbent president, according to the party.
Yoon, then the president-elect, told the People Power Party's Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, who was in charge of selecting candidates to run for the 2022 election, that he insisted Kim Young-sun be nominated as a candidate, as indicated in a phone call between Yoon and Myung on May 9, 2022, disclosed to media by the Democratic Party.
This eventually laid the groundwork for Kim to win the election and become a lawmaker for the Uichang-gu electorate in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, in June 2022.
"I said to (the People Power Party's internal committee dedicated to a candidate selection) that Kim should be chosen because she worked hard for me since I vied for a post for a presidential nominee (of the People Power Party)," Yoon can be heard saying to Myung in the recording.
Myung replies that he would "never forget (Yoon's) grace for good."
Rep. Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party, said this "confirms for the first time that President Yoon had interfered in the party's process of selecting who is running for a by-election in 2022" as a public official, adding his alleged illegal action is a smoking gun that a shady deal was in place.
Later on Thursday, a man named Kim Han-me filed a complaint against figures including Yoon, his wife Kim Keon Hee and Myung for their alleged violations of the Public Official Elections Act.
Under the Public Official Elections Act, public officials -- including the South Korean president -- who are to maintain political neutrality shall not exercise unreasonable influence over elections or perform any act likely to impact elections result.
Former President Park Geun-hye was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in 2018 for violating the law. She was facing similar charges of interference in the Saenuri Party's candidate nomination for the 2016 general election, a year before she was impeached. The Saenuri Party was a precursor to the People Power Party
Asked whether the main opposition party could accuse Yoon of illegal election meddling given that the phone call took place a day before Yoon took office as South Korean president, Rep. Noh Jong-myeon told reporters that their accusation is valid because the party's decision was made on the very day Yoon was inaugurated, on May 10, 2022.
Noh also said that Myung had let a person whose identity remains undisclosed hear the recorded phone call on June 15, 2022. Park of the Democratic Party said the party could guarantee the genuineness of the evidence, but declined to reveal how it obtained the records.
Yoon's office on Thursday denied that Yoon as the president-elect communicated with the People Power Party's committee over the matter, adding that the party decided to nominate Kim Young-sun because she was assessed to be the most competitive candidate.
Kim, who won the by-election for a seat in the 21st National Assembly in June 2022, remained a lawmaker until May 2024. She was not nominated as the party's candidate for the April general election this year. She previously served four full terms.
This is a major development in the scandal involving Myung, President Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee.
Myung, who ran his own polling company, provided 81 presidential election predictions during Yoon's presidential election campaign in 2021 and 2022. There are speculations that some of them violated the Election Act.
Earlier in September, a local news report indicated that Myung's private conversation with Yoon's wife indicated that she was aware that Myung was an intermediary seeking to help Kim Young-sun land the nomination in the by-election.
This followed an additional revelation by Kang Hye-kyung, a former subordinate of Myung at his election forecast company, that some of the election predictions were not included in Yoon's campaigning expenses, and were later offset by first lady Kim's offer to nominate Kim Young-sun to represent the party in that 2022 by-election.
Meanwhile, South Korea's prosecution on Thursday raided Myung's residence in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, over allegations that some of Myung's election predictions were illegally fabricated.
