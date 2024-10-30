Why one man's move is shaking Korea: Child rapist’s relocation sparks controversy, fear

Cho Doo-soon, who was released from prison after serving 12 years for sexual assault of a child, walks after completing administrative procedures in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2020. (Joint Press Photo)

Cho Doo-soon, notorious for one of the most shocking crimes in South Korean history, has once again sparked public outrage and concern after his recent move to a new residence.

Cho, who was released from prison in December 2020 after serving 12 years for raping an 8-year-old girl, has relocated from his previous home in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, to a nearby neighborhood. His move to a new residence, located just 2 kilometers away from his previous home, has stoked fears and controversy among nearby residents once again.

Since Cho's release four years ago, his presence in Ansan has been a source of anxiety, leading to angry demonstrations and anonymous death threats. Residents have expressed their fears of his recidivism, given Cho's brutal criminal history. Despite measures in place to monitor him, many felt uneasy about having a convicted child rapist living nearby, especially with families and children in the vicinity.

Police installed a monitoring system at his home and added 35 surveillance cameras, brighter streetlights and police booths in Cho’s neighborhood to both monitor his movements and deter people who have threatened his safety.