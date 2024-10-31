Thai K-pop fans’ online protest against Hybe intensifies

K-pop fans in Thailand, one of the strongest K-pop fan bases globally, are protesting against Hybe following the leak of an internal document that reportedly contained unverified rumors about YG Entertainment's Blackpink and its Thai member, Lisa, as well as numerous other artists.

The so-called “music industry report,” disclosed during a recent National Assembly audit in Seoul, allegedly criticized Blackpink’s achievements and suggested that Lisa’s success at the MTV Video Music Awards may have been inflated by “suspicious voting activity,” which the report attributed to intervention by her “internal fandom.” "Internal fandom" is thought to refer to Lisa's Thai fans.

The document has sparked public outcry in Thailand, where Lisa is widely celebrated as a national icon. Local Thai media extensively covered the controversy, fueling the anger of fans who then mobilized online, demanding a formal apology from Hybe with the hashtag #HybeApologizeToLISA trending on social media platform X.

Kasidhat Gorman, a 35-year-old Thai K-pop fan, said posts on X and Facebook sharing Thai news reports about the leaked document and Hybe’s alleged attempt to discredit Lisa are spreading rapidly.

“Hybe’s document issue really blew up when the part mentioning Blackpink and Lisa surfaced,” Gorman said, Thursday. “You don’t touch Lisa here. She’s a national hero in Thailand, like BTS is in Korea.”