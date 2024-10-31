[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Park Hyatt Seoul offers package for luxury hotel experience

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, unveiled a new room package, promoting the hotel’s newly renovated Diplomatic Suite for guests who wish to enjoy a luxurious hotel experience.

The “Diplomatic Family Suite” package includes a one-night stay in the Diplomatic Suite, with the connected Deluxe Twin room for four guests, a 300,000 won dining credit, breakfast, and free access to the sauna, fitness studio and swimming pool.

The dining voucher can be used at the hotel’s restaurants, Cornerstone, The Lounge and The Timber House, or as room service.

Reservations are available through March 31, 2025.

The Diplomatic Family Suite package is priced at 6,600,000 won per nig.

For more information, car (02) 2016-1100.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils wellness-themed promotion

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, collaborates with South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific to offer “Lift Your Wellness” room package, featuring top skincare services.

The promotion includes two-night stays with free breakfast for two guests at the hotel’s restaurant Market Kitchen, free access to a Korean sauna and an exclusive beauty gift valued at 580,000 won.

Guests can enjoy the sauna with detoxifying rituals including cold, warm and hot baths. They can also experience an authentic Korean scrub service known as “seshin.”

The Lift Your Wellness package is available from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, 2025.

It is priced from 1,440,000 won.

For more information, call (02) 6388-5000.

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong presents steak promotion

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, presents “10 Dollar Steak” for guests at the hotel’s lounge and bar Bar Moxy starting Friday.

The food promotion features American ribeye steak with unlimited refills on French fries.

Those who eat ten 10-dollar steaks within 10 minutes will receive a dining voucher for two -- valued at 230,000 won -- for Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s buffet restaurant La Palette Paris.

This event costs $100.

The promotion is available from noon to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to midnight for lunch and dinner, respectively.

It costs 15,000 won.

For more information, call (02) 2184-7020.

Legoland Korea Resort fall foliage destination

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, promises a memorable fall foliage experience for nature-loving vacationers.

Ranging from more than 4,000 maple and pin oak trees to 10 different types of fall flowers like pink muhly, verbena, dahlia, and more, Legoland Korea Resort entertains vacationers not only with its attractions but also with relaxing fall foliage trips.

Visitors can take in the autumn atmosphere with a panoramic view of Chuncheon’s Uiamho Lake surrounded by the fall leaves.

The drive from Legoland Korea Resort’s main entrance to Samaksan is also a beautiful course for viewing the fall foliage by car.

For those who wish to visit Legoland Korea Resort, the theme park offers a special discount for its family-friendly ticket pass, Happiness for 3.

For more information, call Legoland Korea Resort at (033) 815-2300.

WE Hotel presents nature-friendly promotion

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, on the southern side of Jeju Island, is offering a new eco-friendly package.

The “Go, Green Package” includes a one-night stay in WE Hotel’s superior room with a view of the island's iconic Hallasan, breakfast for two, and all-green-rated vegan amenities. Guests traveling via public transportation or electric vehicles receive a 30,000-won voucher for food and drinks at the hotel.

Two guests can enjoy one of the four wellness programs offered by the resort, which include forest walks and aqua meditation.

Guests staying for two days also get a 10 percent discount.

The package is priced at 260,000 won.

For more information, call (064) 730-1200.