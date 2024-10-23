Public Design Festival to expand to step up discuss quality design for public spaces

The Public Design Festival 2024 will kick off on Friday, centered in Seoul and Daejeon, focusing on how the design quality of public spaces in South Korea can evolve to better serve its citizens. The festival will foster discussions with experts and highlight examples from across the country.

The third edition of the design festival, “Public Design for Embracement” held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will expand in scale from last year including 185 public spaces, the largest number from the previous two editions.

The grand award at 2024 Korea Public Design Awards is elevated this year as a presidential prize from prime minister' award. This year’s grand award will go to Omok Park in Yangcheon-gu southwestern Seoul, which was turned into a public lounge for citizens featuring a corridor design, accompanying gardens. The 35-year-old park’s renovation project was led by architect Park Seung-jin, founder of design studio loci.