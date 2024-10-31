[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Geoje Island Flower Festival

The free flower festival will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday at the Geoje Agricultural Development Institute, which also serves as a theme park in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.

Over 100 different types of chrysanthemums and 250 kinds of camellias will be showcased. Artworks like paintings and photos shedding light on the region will be on exhibit as well.

Check out the latest at geoje.go.kr.

Pink Muhly Festival

Admire the shining pink muhly grass, a tall, flowering variety known for its mauve-hued inflorescences, at a festival in rural North Jeolla Province.

Through Sunday, the organizers are inviting all flower lovers to fields of pink muhly, cockscomb and chrysanthemum. The fields are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is 5,000 won.

The festival is located at 307 Bokbunja-ro, Buan-myeon, Gochang-gun, Visit the official Instagram @feelkkot.

Seokchon Lake festival

A festival of lights interspersed with busking, magic shows and flea markets will take place at Seokchon Lake in Seoul’s Songpa-gu until February.

Performances run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, while handicrafts, including ceramics, are for sale from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit songpa.go.kr.

Chrysanthemums in Daejeon

Now in its 15th year, the Yuseong Chrysanthemum Festival will run through Nov. 3 for anyone curious about how the fall flower looks at its peak.

At Yulim Park in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, programs such as calligraphy, puppet shows and music performances will be available for free.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit yuseong.go.kr.

Fall colors at Beartree Park

Hiking trails and a scenic route meandering through Beartree Park in Sejong City will be a rewarding experience for those seeking fall foliage.

Jazz performances will take place at the Autumn Festival, which will run through Nov. 10 at the park from 9 a.m. to sunset.

Admission for adults is 13,000 won ($9.43). Pets and food are not permitted. For more information, visit beartreepark.com.