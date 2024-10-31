[Well-curated] Explore history of coffee in Korea, grab a book and savor Disney magic

Most Popular
Well-curated
[Well-curated] Explore history of coffee in Korea, grab a book and savor Disney magicBy Choi Si-young, Lee Jung-youn, Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov. 1, 2024 - 09:01
Coffee, just drink?
Coffee is a drink South Koreans cannot live without; it’s what they grab in the morning to wake up, in the afternoon for a quick pick-me-up and later to stay alert and work overtime.
“What A Brew-tiful Day!” is a special exhibition at the National Folk Museum of Korea that sheds light on how coffee has become an intrinsic part of Korean life.
“Koreans on average consume 405 cups of coffee in a year, more than twice the global average. Koreans’ second all-time favorite is coffee after kimchi,” a museum official said, citing a Health Ministry think tank survey in 2021.
On display are a set of coffee cups and saucers used by King Gojong from the Joseon era and Emperor Gojong, who would later herald in the Korean Empire. In 1876, he opened the country to trade with foreign countries, and among the imported items were Western tableware. The cups are decorated with plum blossoms, which would become the symbol of the Korean Empire.
Coffee with ground ginseng, which was popular in Japan and China and was often bought as a souvenir by Japanese visitors to Joseon, is also on display, as is instant coffee that made inroads into the country starting in the 1970s, according to the museum.
The history of instant coffee dates further back to canned instant coffee, including US military rations distributed during World War II and the Vietnam War.
The exhibition addresses “dabang,” Korean establishments for tea and other nonalcoholic drinks largely replaced by today’s ubiquitous coffeehouses and cafes. At dabang, single people could find love over a cup of coffee, one note describing the exhibit reads.
The exhibition runs in the museum’s Special Exhibition Hall 2 through Nov. 10.
Combination of book, coffee, peace
If you're in need of a break near Samseong Jungang Station, packed with office buildings and businesses, a cozy and quiet cafe aptly named Book and Rest may be the perfect spot for you.
Tucked away in a busy alley, Book and Rest warmly welcomes guests with its white walls and wooden door. As you step inside, you’ll hear soothing music playing and see patrons quietly reading or relaxing in the calm atmosphere.
Here, customers can relax in the space filled with bookshelves and freely read any book in the cafe. There are several seating options as well.
Visitors can choose a seat by a large window for natural sunlight, a cozy spot with soft cushions resembling a bunker bed or a spot high up, accessible by stairs, that feels like climbing up to an attic.
In addition to the shared spaces, there is a fully separated single room with curtains for private relaxation available at 5,000 won per hour, along with a 20 percent discount on coffee. There is also a monthly pass for regular visitors, and the cafe even has a shower facility for those needing an extra form of refreshment.
Most seats are equipped with power outlets, making it convenient to use laptops and other electronic devices. The cafe offers various drinks and snacks, from coffee and tea to juice, as well as simple snacks like cookies and tiramisu.
Book and Rest is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends and holidays from noon to 8 p.m.
Fall into Disney magic
Explore a century of magic in "Disney 100: The Exhibition," now on display at the K Museum of Contemporary Art, in Gangnam, southern Seoul.
After successful runs in Philadelphia, Chicago, Kansas City, Munich and London, the exhibition makes its Asian debut in Seoul. Spanning 3,300 square meters across four floors, the exhibition features more than 250 pieces from the Walt Disney Archives.
Visitors can immerse themselves in Disney’s rich history with iconic artifacts such as a script page from "Steamboat Willie" (1928) and a copy of the Alice Comedies Contract that marked the birth of The Walt Disney Co.
The exhibition also includes original scripts, props and costumes, such as the symbolic dress from "Cruella" (2021) and the Ariel costume used in "The Little Mermaid Live!" (2019) -- along with Walt Disney's personal letters and exhibits related to Disneyland. A variety of interactive installations and photo zones further enhance the visitor experience.
The exhibition, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, runs through Dec. 31. Tickets can be bought online on Interpark and Naver for 30,000 won per adult and 26,000 won for those aged under 12.
