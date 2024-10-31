[Well-curated] Explore history of coffee in Korea, grab a book and savor Disney magic

Instant coffees is showcased at the “What A Brew-tiful Day!” exhibition at the National Folk Museum of Korea in Seoul. (NFMK)

Coffee, just drink?

Coffee is a drink South Koreans cannot live without; it’s what they grab in the morning to wake up, in the afternoon for a quick pick-me-up and later to stay alert and work overtime.

“What A Brew-tiful Day!” is a special exhibition at the National Folk Museum of Korea that sheds light on how coffee has become an intrinsic part of Korean life.

“Koreans on average consume 405 cups of coffee in a year, more than twice the global average. Koreans’ second all-time favorite is coffee after kimchi,” a museum official said, citing a Health Ministry think tank survey in 2021.

On display are a set of coffee cups and saucers used by King Gojong from the Joseon era and Emperor Gojong, who would later herald in the Korean Empire. In 1876, he opened the country to trade with foreign countries, and among the imported items were Western tableware. The cups are decorated with plum blossoms, which would become the symbol of the Korean Empire.

Coffee with ground ginseng, which was popular in Japan and China and was often bought as a souvenir by Japanese visitors to Joseon, is also on display, as is instant coffee that made inroads into the country starting in the 1970s, according to the museum.

The history of instant coffee dates further back to canned instant coffee, including US military rations distributed during World War II and the Vietnam War.

The exhibition addresses “dabang,” Korean establishments for tea and other nonalcoholic drinks largely replaced by today’s ubiquitous coffeehouses and cafes. At dabang, single people could find love over a cup of coffee, one note describing the exhibit reads.

The exhibition runs in the museum’s Special Exhibition Hall 2 through Nov. 10.