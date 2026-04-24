Spring has reached its most vivid point in Seoul, making it the perfect time to step outside to take it all in. At Yongsan Children’s Garden, a once off-limits military site reborn as a public park, wide lawns and quiet paths offer a rare sense of openness in the city’s core. For something more steeped in history, the Secret Garden at Changdeokgung Palace unfolds in gentle harmony with nature, its trails lined with blossoms, ponds and wooded hills. Both destinations invite a slower pace — an easy, unhurried way to experience spring at its peak.

Yongsan Children’s Garden

Yongsan Children's Garden, fully opened to the public in 2023, offers a rare opportunity to step into a landscape that blends history, nature and quiet reflection — all within minutes of the capital’s urban core.

For more than a century, the land that now houses the garden was inaccessible, part of the former Yongsan Garrison. Today, it has been reimagined as an open, evolving park space, inviting visitors to walk, rest and engage with a site layered in memory.

Admission is free, making it an easy addition to a weekend itinerary. The most convenient access point is Sinyongsan Station Exit 2, and public transportation is strongly recommended, as on-site parking is limited.

The garden’s appeal is immediate in spring. Wide lawns, blooming magnolias and seasonal flowers such as hyacinths create a soft, pastel landscape ideal for leisurely walks and photography. Families, couples and solo visitors alike can be seen spreading out across the grounds, enjoying the warmer weather and open space.

Beyond its natural scenery, the site also offers curated cultural experiences. One highlight is “Gentle Light,” an immersive installation by Silo Lab. The exhibition reinterprets the warmth of home through illuminated forms inspired by traditional Korean windows.

For those looking to linger, the garden includes quiet indoor spaces such as a reading lounge and a cafe. Cafe Eoullim stands out for its spanning views of the park and relatively affordable menu, offering a relaxed spot to recharge.

Families with children will find additional appeal in the garden’s interactive elements, including an indoor train-themed experience featuring popular Korean animation characters. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog-friendly policy, making it an easy weekend destination for those traveling with pets.

Given the size of the grounds, visitors may also opt for the shuttle cart service, which departs regularly from the main information center.

Yongsan Children’s Garden is open from Tuesday to Sunday.

21, Hangang-daero 38-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

Changdeokgung's Secret Garden

With flowers now in full bloom, the Secret Garden of Changdeokgung — known as Huwon in Korean — offers an ideal setting for a leisurely walk, where seasonal blossoms and diverse plant life unfold along the royal garden’s carefully preserved natural landscape.

Changdeokgung was built in the early 15th century during the reign of King Taejong, as a secondary palace to Gyeongbokgung. Tucked behind the main complex, the garden was designed to follow the natural landscape, embracing gentle valleys, streams, ponds, wooded hills and diverse plant life.

The highlight of the garden is Gyujanggak, a royal library and research institute, at Buyongji Pond. A two-story structure housed books below at Gyujanggak and a reading space above at Juhamnu Pavilion, where royal writings and portrait paintings were also stored.

More than a library, Gyujanggak served as a political and intellectual hub where the king fostered his inner circle and engaged in scholarly discussions.

The palace and garden were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997. The garden was damaged during the Imjin War (1592-1598), but it was later restored to its present form.

The Secret Garden is accessible only through guided tours with reservations. Tickets can sell out quickly in spring.

99 Yulgok-ro, Jongno District, Seoul