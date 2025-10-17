Feeling ambitious? Ready to get a head start on 2026? Head over to Mushroom Paper Farm, where you can assemble your very own planner. Or, if you're in the mood to shop for new kitchenware, browse and make your own ceramic pieces at Nightfruti. Finally, the weather can't be an excuse for skipping your workout. Hangang Outdoor Gym Oksu has you covered, literally, with the latest gym equipment and an unparalleled view of the Han River.

Build your own planner

As the year winds down, stationery lovers face the annual ritual: finding the perfect planner for the year ahead. At Mushroom Paper Farm in Seoul, you don’t have to settle for someone else’s idea of “perfect.” You can craft your own.

This is a playground for anyone who still believes in the magic of pen and paper. On the third floor, you’ll find shelves of diary covers and a black-and-white instant photo booth where you can snap a picture, turn it into a membership card, and score discounts on inserts.

Head up to the fourth floor and you’ll see rows of paper inserts waiting to be mixed and matched — from monthly and weekly planners to habit trackers, review logs, checklists, dot grids and kraft paper.

Want something pocket-sized? Try the Handy Note. Prefer something more flexible? Start with a Base Farm, a simple notebook you can expand with an Archive Pack to hold months or years of memories.

There’s also a lounge where you can sit down, test your new setup and maybe decorate a page or two before heading out.

If you’re unsure where to begin, the walls are lined with sample spreads for inspiration, showing how others record, decorate and organize their days. Beyond the pages, the store also offers stickers, keychains and custom vinyl sleeves, so your planner feels uniquely yours.

Mushroom Paper Farm is open daily from noon to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 8 p.m. on weekends.

Mushroom Paper Farm

6 Wausan-ro 21-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul

Shop, craft and enjoy your own creations

Sometimes the urge to refresh your wardrobe extends to the home. This sparks a search for the best items, choosing designs, colors or materials that fit the vibe of the current season or mood.

For those of you planning to update your kitchenware with items that serve both food and looks, head over to Nightfruiti, a prop shop in Hyewha-dong in central Seoul.

A five-minute walk from Hyehwa Station on Subway Line No. 4 leads to the shop that offers a variety of handmade ceramics, magnets, accessories and t-shirts.

Here, a star-shaped cutlery rest is priced at 25,000 won, a blue mat at 46,000 won and a pink silver star cup at 57,000 won. An embroidery mug will set you back 60,000 won and a rainbow-colored mug 60,000 won, while a pink stamped teapot costs 92,000 won.

Apart from shopping, Nightfruiti is also famous for its one-day workshop, where visitors can make their own ceramics. Unlike most pottery studios, where you have to follow a set pattern or pre-determined design, Nightfruiti gives you creative freedom to design any shape or style you want.

An on-site kiln means that you can take your completed piece home with you. Pieces that require a longer time to bake will be delivered to you.

Nightfruiti

41-6 Daehak-ro 11-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Work out by Han River, rain or shine

As outdoor fitness culture continues to grow worldwide, Seoul has joined the trend with its own riverside gym. Last month, the city opened Hangang Outdoor Gym Oksu, a new open-air training zone located near Oksu Ferry Terminal in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

The gym, often nicknamed “Gangseujang” — a play on words combining “Hangang” (Han River) and “health club” — offers visitors the chance to work out while taking in panoramic river views. Built under the Oksu Station overpass, the space makes clever use of unused urban land, allowing people to exercise comfortably even on rainy or scorching days.

What surprises most visitors is the quality of the equipment. The facility is stocked with weight machines comparable to those in professional gyms, including adjustable shoulder press, leg press and squat machines. Each station comes with a smartphone holder for watching videos or listening to music, and bright lighting ensures safety during nighttime workouts. For those who prefer bodyweight training, various pull-up bars and cross-training structures are also available.

Convenience is another plus — a Seoul Bike, or Ddareungi, station sits right next to the gym, making it easy to cool down with a post-workout ride or to head straight to your next stop.

Free and open 24 hours a day, year-round, Hangang Outdoor Gym Oksu is the perfect destination for anyone looking to stay active while enjoying the riverside breeze.

Hangang Outdoor Gym Oksu

792 Ichonhanganggongwon-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul