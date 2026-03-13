Weekends in Seoul are often shaped by familiar rituals — a cafe visit, a gallery stroll or a quiet afternoon in the city. But sometimes a different kind of outing can make the day more memorable.

This weekend offers two such options. At one spot, visitors can go beyond simply ordering a scoop and instead craft their own pint of ice cream, turning dessert into a playful act of creation. At another, an exhibition invites viewers to experience art not only with their eyes, but also with their hands.

Ice cream, customized

Benson Creamery Seoul is the first stop this weekend, offering a hands-on ice cream-making experience that feels part dessert workshop, part creative laboratory.

Located across three levels, the venue blends cafe culture with experimentation. The first floor operates as a casual ice cream and beverage shop serving scoops, coffee and tea. The second floor houses a tasting lounge where visitors can sample different flavors. The real highlight, however, lies in the basement: Benson My Scoop Studio, an ice cream workshop where guests can create their own pint from scratch.

The experience, priced at 50,000 won per team, is designed for pairs, with up to three teams participating in each session. Reservations can be made through Naver Reservation or Catch Table, with a deposit required to secure a spot.

Upon arrival, participants receive a head scarf and apron before preparing for the session. An instructor guides guests through the process step by step, making the class approachable even for first-time visitors.

The customization begins with choosing an ice cream base, such as milk, vanilla, coffee or matcha. Next comes the “ribbon,” a flavorful swirl like ganache, red bean or raspberry. Participants then select up to four toppings, which may include mango, sprinkles, cheesecake pieces or nuts, with seasonal options occasionally rotating. Finally, each team gives its creation a personal touch by naming its own ice cream flavor.

After combining the ingredients, the mixture is poured into a dedicated ice cream machine assigned to each team. Once the ice cream is churned, it is placed in a rapid freezer for about 30 minutes. During the wait, guests receive a complimentary drink voucher redeemable for either a single scoop or a beverage at the cafe upstairs.

When the freezing process is complete, participants receive their freshly made dessert — one pint and two single cups to take home, and one more single cup to be enjoyed immediately. The session concludes with a photo opportunity alongside Benson’s mascot and a small certificate commemorating the experience.

For a limited-time twist, Benson also hosts a White Day adults-only whiskey ice cream-making class from Friday to Sunday at 7 p.m., where participants customize their ice cream with flavors paired with The Balvenie whisky and Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne.

829 Seolleung-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Benson Creamery Seoul

When touch becomes art

What if art was not something to simply look at — but something to touch?

At Hakgojae Gallery in Seoul, artist Oum Jung-soon invites visitors to experience art beyond sight in her solo exhibition “Fuzz – Tangible Incident.” The artist challenges the dominance of vision in art appreciation, encouraging viewers to engage through touch and other senses.

Known for exploring perception beyond sight through tactile and participatory art, Oum has long questioned how we experience the world when vision is no longer the primary guide. At the gallery -- for the artist's show -- touching the artworks is not forbidden but encouraged.

“Through working with visually impaired people, I began questioning the idea of ‘lack.’ Society often treats it as something negative, but incompleteness or fragments can also open different ways of understanding the world,” the artist told reporters on Feb. 26 at the gallery.

The series “Patternless Rhythm” traces back to Oum's installation “The Elephant without Trunk,” first shown at the 2023 Gwangju Biennale, where visitors were invited to touch the wool sculptures.

As thousands of people ran their hands across the surface, friction and body heat gradually loosened tiny fibers from the wool.

The artist later collected these delicate residues and attached them to canvases, transforming them into abstract paintings. The fuzz, she explains, carries the traces of around 500,000 visitors who encountered the work.

50 Samcheong-ro, Sogyeok-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Hakgojae Gallery