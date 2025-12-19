Gwanghwamun Market brings a European-style Christmas village to the heart of Seoul

As the year draws to a close, Gwanghwamun Square has turned festive with the return of Seoul’s signature European-style Christmas market.

Running through Dec. 31, Gwanghwamun Market positions itself as an ideal weekend outing for families, couples and visitors seeking a year-end atmosphere.

Now in its fourth year, the 2025 edition is bigger, both in terms of its visual scale and its participatory programs. The market's “Santa Village” concept includes photo zones throughout the square. Admission is free, though some things require you to complete a challenge first.

The market is divided into three distinct zones. The village-style main entrance area is filled with decorative installations and photo spots. The Fun Plaza centers on food offerings and features the newly introduced Rudolph Carousel.

Santa Village Market hosts vendors selling seasonal treats and handcrafted gifts, including hot chocolate, waffles, scarves, plush toys and festive accessories.

One of the market’s most popular features is its stamp tour program. Visitors are encouraged to explore themed locations such as the Nutcracker’s House, a European castle and a fairy’s house hidden throughout the village. Completing the tour allows participants to receive limited-edition gifts and, crucially, a ticket to ride the Rudolph Carousel. While the carousel itself is free, access is restricted to those who finish the stamp tour, and even then, be prepared for long waiting times.

Adding to the nighttime appeal is a large-scale media facade show, timed to begin on the hour and at 30 minutes past each hour. On Fridays and Saturdays, the media facade runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and until 9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

This year’s market also features several brand collaborations. Film fans can visit an interactive photo and message zone inspired by “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” British outerwear brand Barbour presents a “Wallace and Gromit” themed Christmas tree alongside an area for drawing, while Nespresso offers coffee tastings for visitors looking to warm up.

75, Sejong-daero, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Cozy wine bar for private year-end gatherings

Not every year-end gathering needs a crowded bar or a noisy restaurant. Sometimes, all it takes is a good bottle of wine, some familiar faces and a quiet room to while away the time. For those seeking a cozy and private venue, The Wine Collectiv in Bangbae-dong, Seocho-gu, offers an intimate option in southern Seoul.

As visitors approach the wine bar, rows of wine bottles neatly arranged by type are visible through the window. In addition to wine, other drinks such as sake and whisky are also available. Offered at a reasonable price — starting at below 20,000 won — you can select a bottle or two to try.

The wine bar does not serve food, but visitors are welcome to order delivery or bring their own dishes for an additional fee. The Premier Room, which accommodates up to five people, is available for 30,000 won, while the Grand Room, suitable for around 12 people, costs 50,000 won.

There is no time limit and stay as long as you wish — the bar is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. It closes at 11 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and at 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For those bringing wine from outside, a corkage fee of 40,000 won per bottle applies. Architecture enthusiasts may also find interest in the selection of architecture books on display, including “Humanise” by British architect Thomas Heatherwick — part of a collection the owner has built up for guests.

20 Bangbae-ro 28-gil, Seocho District, Seoul