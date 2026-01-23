A good weekend in Seoul can move effortlessly from a shared winter meal to a quiet late-night corner with a view. This week’s picks pair the convivial aged sashimi trays of Wooki Sikdang Bada with an unexpectedly serene public study space tucked inside Hotel Naru Seoul — two places that show how the city does everyday pleasures with style and ease.

A modern table for aged sashimi lovers

One of the fish Koreans crave most during winter is bang-eo, or yellowtail sashimi. It’s widely available — from neighborhood sashimi restaurants to stalls at seafood markets. But for those looking to enjoy yellowtail in a more social, mood-driven setting, Wooki Sikdang Bada in Euljiro, Seoul, has quickly emerged as one of the city’s hottest destinations.

Located near Euljiro 1-ga station, Wooki Sikdang Bada has gained a reputation as a favorite among millennials and Generation Z diners. Its signature offering is the aged sashimi set, served in three sizes and presented on a large round tray reminiscent of the kind once seen at a grandmother’s house.

The set features an assortment of aged sashimi — including yellowtail, salmon, flounder, Spanish mackerel and sea bream — alongside leafy greens for wrapping, corn salad, rice and even cup noodles. While the portions aren’t overwhelmingly large, the variety allows diners to enjoy multiple textures and flavors in one sitting. For those who prefer to focus on a single fish, a yellowtail-only set is also available.

Prices are set at 49,000 won for a small, 65,000 won for a medium and 85,000 won for a large. As a general guide, the small comfortably serves two people, the medium suits three, and the large works well for four.

A popular route among regulars is to start the evening with aged sashimi at Wooki Sikdang Bada, then move on to one of Euljiro’s many hidden bars nearby to capture the neighborhood’s laid-back yet trend-conscious nightlife.

Wooki Sikdang Bada

18, Chungmu-ro 5-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul

Study space inside a five-star hotel

Seoul's public libraries come in all shapes and sizes, but none quite like this — a study lounge tucked inside a five-star hotel overlooking the Han River. Mapo Naru Space is located on the second floor of Hotel Naru in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, with its floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of Mapo Bridge and the surrounding waters.

The setup feels almost too good to be true. Where you'd expect a premium hotel lounge charging accordingly, instead sits a public library run by the city, thanks to a redevelopment deal that handed some portions of prime real estate back to the city. About a dozen desks line the windows, facing outward toward the river. Behind them, another fifty-something seats fill a space dressed in warm browns and olive tones, more upscale cafe than public library.

Entry costs next to nothing. Students under 25 pay 500 won for up to eight hours; adults pay 5,000 won for all-day access. The space stocks some 4,300 books and even loans out laptops and tablets for up to three hours. It runs until 2 a.m. daily, ideal for night owls cramming for exams or finishing overdue projects.

Access requires a few hoops. Download the Seoul Citizen Card app, sign up for a Mapo Library membership (open to anyone who lives, works, or studies in Seoul, foreigners with a residence card included), and reserve a seat.

The hotel's ground-floor cafe, Mapo Eight, sweetens the deal. After 6 p.m., pastries drop 30 percent, with hotel-quality croissants available for 2,000 or 3,000 won. Grab one, settle by the window, and watch the sunset spill across the river. For the price of a cup of coffee, you've secured what might be the city's best study spot.

Mapo Naru Space

2F Hotel Naru, 8 Mapo-daero, Mapo-gu, Seoul