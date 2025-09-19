This weekend in the Greater Seoul area, you can blast off to space with an immersive art exhibition in Incheon, lounge in a music salon and watch the sun set by the Imjin River, or challenge your epicurean sensibilities with balsamic vinegar like you've never experienced it at Lotte World Tower.

Space-themed immersive media art

A permanent exhibition in Incheon offers visitors a chance to explore space-themed media art through immersive technology and interactive design.

Le Space Inspire, located within Inspire Entertainment Resort, features 18 exhibition zones under the theme “Beyond the Cosmos.” The experience combines large-scale projections, sound design, motion sensors and digital art to simulate environments ranging from deep space to volcanic terrains and underwater ecosystems.

The venue uses six-sided projection mapping that covers the walls, floors and ceilings without visible separation to create a continuous visual field. A 5-meter LED sphere, integrated with projections, serves as a central visual feature.

Interactive elements include facial recognition and motion tracking, allowing visitors to engage with digital content in real-time. Each themed zone presents a different aspect of the cosmos, such as "Big Bang," which visualizes the formation of stars, or "Parallel Universe," which explores the idea of multiple realities.

Other areas include "Volcanic," simulating an alien volcanic environment, and "Colorful Forest," which features stylized animals in a light-based forest. "Imagine" encourages movement-based interaction with animated characters.

The exhibition is open daily, with advanced bookings only. Ticket prices are 28,000 won for adults and 20,000 won for children.

Le Space Inspire

127 Gonghangmunhwa-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon

Immerse yourself in music

There are times when you want to escape by yourself to an isolated place. Concino Concrete in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, is one such place for music lovers.

The LP music listening space overlooks the Imjin River and the panoramic view is even more beautiful at sunset. The North Korean landscape is seen dimly from a distance. The sound of music, whether it is classical or jazz, from high-end vintage audio equipment fills the entire space. It's easy to become immersed in music alongside the peaceful natural scenery.

The concrete building, designed by architect Min Hyun-jun, was created to optimize the acoustics. It stands quietly apart from the hectic city, as though a rock within nature. Once the entrance fee of 20,000 won is paid, you can use the space without time restrictions. If you wish, you can bring along a book that you've always wanted to finish.

Concino Concrete

17 Saeori-ro 161beon-gil, Tanhyeon-myeon, Paju, Gyeonggi Province

Taste of authentic balsamic

If you've ever wondered why some chefs treat certain bottles of balsamic vinegar like liquid gold, here's your chance to taste the difference. A pop-up store from Giusti — Modena's oldest balsamic producer, dating back to 1605 — has taken up residence at Avenuel in Lotte World Tower through the coming weeks.

The shop stocks the full spectrum of authentic Modena balsamic vinegars, from everyday cooking blends ($30-40 per 250 milliliters) to the serious stuff — 30-year aged bottles that'll set you back over $100. Gift sets bundled with olive oil offer better value for the curious.

The tasting bar alone may justify the visit. Sample the vinegars straight up to understand what all the hype is about. No supermarket variant can touch the perfect balance of sweet and tart, the syrupy texture, or the notes of wood, fig and caramel.

The dessert menu might catch you off guard. Forget salads: Here, balsamic vinegar takes unexpected turns. Try their ade infused with aged vinegar, or go full Italian with gelato drizzled in the dark syrup. The vanilla-meets-dried-grape combination hits like a sophisticated riff on rum raisin.

Open daily 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Giusti Pop-up Store

B1 Avenuel Jamsil, 300 Olympic-ro, Songpa District, Seoul