Satire or ridicule? 'SNL Korea' stirs debate

Comedian Ahn Young-mi as Jung-nyeon from tvN series "Jung-nyeon" in "SNL Korea" (Screenshot from "SNL Korea") Comedian Ahn Young-mi as Jung-nyeon from tvN series "Jung-nyeon" in "SNL Korea" (Screenshot from "SNL Korea")

Treading precariously on the fault line of socially accepted norms, satire often becomes a source of controversy. “Saturday Night Korea” -- running since 2011 with a three-year break before it was rebooted in 2021 -- enjoys the distinction of being the longest-running international adaptation of the iconic US show, and is appreciated by fans for its weekly satirical commentary on current affairs However, not everyone approves of how subjects are satirized. In a recent case, the sexualization of Jung-nyeon, the character played by actress Kim Tae-ri on the popular tvN series of the same name, on Saturday's episode, has been loudly condemned. The TV series follows Jung-nyeon's journey to becoming a celebrated "gukgeuk" actor specializing in pansori. On Saturday, comedian Ahn Young-mi, mimicking Jung-nyeon, introduced herself as "jeot-nyeon." The term blends the Korean word "jeot," which means breast, with "nyeon," a word that is used to refer to a woman in a derogatory manner. The lyrics of the pansori "Chunhyangga," sung by Jung-nyeon in the series, were altered to suggest sexual activity: "Come here. Let's do it without our clothes," replacing the original line, "Come here. Let's play while piggybacking." The sketch prompted an outcry that the show had crossed the line in its portrayal of the teenage character. Audiences argued that the sketch not only mocked the actors, who dedicated significant effort to mastering pansori, but also disrespected Korean tradition.

Ji Ye-eun plays NewJeans member Hani on "SNL Korea." (Screenshot from "SNL Korea") Ji Ye-eun plays NewJeans member Hani on "SNL Korea." (Screenshot from "SNL Korea")

The Jung-nyeon episode is but the latest in a string of episodes that have generated controversy in Korea. The Oct. 19 episode of "SNL Korea" mimicked Hani, member of the K-pop group NewJeans, as she testified during a National Assembly audit about bullying and workplace harassment at Hybe, making fun of her Korean pronunciation and gestures. The episode drew significant criticism. Hani was born in Australia to Vietnamese parents. A Nobel Prize did not spare author Han Kang, Korea's first to win the Nobel Prize in literature, from being mocked. Caricaturing of the posture and mannerisms of Han in the episode that aired Oct. 10 was met with harsh criticism. "Using individuals who have come forward to share their stories, or those acknowledged for their contributions to Korea, as sources of humor based on their accents or physical traits feels disrespectful," said Kim Ji-won, 24, a student living in Seoul, on Tuesday. "While I'm a fan of 'SNL Korea,' its recent parodies feel increasingly distasteful and uncomfortable to watch," she said. Experts assert that satire lacking a clear message often turns into mere ridicule. "When being satirical, there should be a strong, impactful message akin to a sharp critique. Without such a message, ... (this) can lead to overly comedic results that evoke discomfort," said Lee Moon-haeng, a media communication professor at Suwon University. "In the past, public television comedy programs satirized individuals, such as the 'Blanca' segment of 'Gag Concert,'" Lee noted. "Blanca" featured a Korean comedian who depicted a Sri Lankan worker in Korea, with him humorously discussing life in the country while lampooning the way he spoke Korean. Lee praised the segment for carrying a social message that encouraged Korean viewers to think more deeply. "The segment contained critical content such as the low wages of foreign workers, which prompted significant reflection from the Korean audience," she said. "To produce high-quality satire, you must choose your targets carefully and ensure you have a clear message. Relying solely on (humorously depicting) appearances or attitudes will not yield positive results," she added.

Kim Ah-young plays Han Kang on "SNL Korea" (Screenshot of "SNL Korea") Kim Ah-young plays Han Kang on "SNL Korea" (Screenshot of "SNL Korea")