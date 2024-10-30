Most Popular
Satire or ridicule? 'SNL Korea' stirs debate
Satire lacking clear social message can devolve into cheap jibes, says expertBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 16:31
Treading precariously on the fault line of socially accepted norms, satire often becomes a source of controversy.
“Saturday Night Korea” -- running since 2011 with a three-year break before it was rebooted in 2021 -- enjoys the distinction of being the longest-running international adaptation of the iconic US show, and is appreciated by fans for its weekly satirical commentary on current affairs
However, not everyone approves of how subjects are satirized.
In a recent case, the sexualization of Jung-nyeon, the character played by actress Kim Tae-ri on the popular tvN series of the same name, on Saturday's episode, has been loudly condemned. The TV series follows Jung-nyeon's journey to becoming a celebrated "gukgeuk" actor specializing in pansori.
On Saturday, comedian Ahn Young-mi, mimicking Jung-nyeon, introduced herself as "jeot-nyeon." The term blends the Korean word "jeot," which means breast, with "nyeon," a word that is used to refer to a woman in a derogatory manner.
The lyrics of the pansori "Chunhyangga," sung by Jung-nyeon in the series, were altered to suggest sexual activity: "Come here. Let's do it without our clothes," replacing the original line, "Come here. Let's play while piggybacking."
The sketch prompted an outcry that the show had crossed the line in its portrayal of the teenage character. Audiences argued that the sketch not only mocked the actors, who dedicated significant effort to mastering pansori, but also disrespected Korean tradition.
The Jung-nyeon episode is but the latest in a string of episodes that have generated controversy in Korea. The Oct. 19 episode of "SNL Korea" mimicked Hani, member of the K-pop group NewJeans, as she testified during a National Assembly audit about bullying and workplace harassment at Hybe, making fun of her Korean pronunciation and gestures. The episode drew significant criticism. Hani was born in Australia to Vietnamese parents.
A Nobel Prize did not spare author Han Kang, Korea's first to win the Nobel Prize in literature, from being mocked. Caricaturing of the posture and mannerisms of Han in the episode that aired Oct. 10 was met with harsh criticism.
"Using individuals who have come forward to share their stories, or those acknowledged for their contributions to Korea, as sources of humor based on their accents or physical traits feels disrespectful," said Kim Ji-won, 24, a student living in Seoul, on Tuesday.
"While I'm a fan of 'SNL Korea,' its recent parodies feel increasingly distasteful and uncomfortable to watch," she said.
Experts assert that satire lacking a clear message often turns into mere ridicule.
"When being satirical, there should be a strong, impactful message akin to a sharp critique. Without such a message, ... (this) can lead to overly comedic results that evoke discomfort," said Lee Moon-haeng, a media communication professor at Suwon University.
"In the past, public television comedy programs satirized individuals, such as the 'Blanca' segment of 'Gag Concert,'" Lee noted. "Blanca" featured a Korean comedian who depicted a Sri Lankan worker in Korea, with him humorously discussing life in the country while lampooning the way he spoke Korean.
Lee praised the segment for carrying a social message that encouraged Korean viewers to think more deeply.
"The segment contained critical content such as the low wages of foreign workers, which prompted significant reflection from the Korean audience," she said.
"To produce high-quality satire, you must choose your targets carefully and ensure you have a clear message. Relying solely on (humorously depicting) appearances or attitudes will not yield positive results," she added.
Former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, who has been parodied on "SNL Korea" and countless other places for her press conference response to accusations of attempting to take over Ador, stated that such content may have the effect of detracting from the seriousness of an issue.
"I became like a meme, and it really hurt. I spoke about something difficult and heartfelt, but it was turned into a caricature and became a meme, which I couldn't accept," said Min, commenting on the various parodies of her that went viral, at a lecture in Itaewon, Seoul, on Sept. 27.
According to her, the outpouring of parodies of her situation had the effect of trivializing significant discussions and turning serious matters into jokes.
"As a result, these important issues are overshadowed and forgotten," said Min.
Many others argue that "SNL Korea" should be free to operate independently, especially since the show is aimed solely at adults and streamed on platforms that allow a certain level of explicitness.
"'SNL' is broadcast on a specific streaming service like Coupang Play. This means the content is meant to be delivered to a specific and limited audience, much like the way adult content is -- so I don't think this is a major issue," said Park Ki-soo, a professor in the Department of Culture Contents at Hanyang University, on Tuesday.
However, he pointed out that a certain level of filtering is needed for the clips of "SNL Korea" being distributed on other platforms, such as YouTube.
Experts recommend that content creators exercise their own caution and ethical judgment, as well as respond to criticism when disseminating sensitive material.
"Implementing external regulations (for parodies) is challenging because it will be difficult to establish concrete standards. In order to prevent further controversies, production teams should practice self-regulation and be open to (learning from) criticism from online users and viewers," said Lee from Suwon University.
