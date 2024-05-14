Kazakhstan needs drones with Korean expertise: vice minister

Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Azamat Beispekov,speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Kazakh Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (Kazakh Embassy in Seoul)

Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Azamat Beispekov showed keenness to integrate Korean expertise into his country's drone industry during an interview with The Korea Herald on May 9.

“Cooperation with Korea in the field of drones is very important,” said Beispekov, highlighting the technology’s role in shaping Kazakhstan’s future in oil and gas, agriculture, and road safety.

A reciprocal arrangement in drone production has the potential to elevate Kazakhstan’s status as a drone hub in Central Asia, according to Beispekov.

“It is not a secret. Everyone knows that Korea is an advanced country for manufacturing drones,” he reiterated when asked why Korea is Kazakhstan’s strategic choice, citing Korea’s reputation as a high-tech powerhouse in drone manufacturing.

However, the vice minister expects partnerships to go beyond mere procurement and reach a mutual exchange of knowledge and skills.

“We want not only to buy drones from Korea but also to cooperate in sharing knowledge and skills,” Beispekov told The Korea Herald.

Beispekov was in Korea to attend the Korea Drone Expo 2024.