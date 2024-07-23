[Herald Interview] Malaysia's carbon capture project will benefit Korean companies: new envoy

Malaysia’s newly Ambassador to Korea, Mohd Zamruni Khalid(left) speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Malaysia’s newly appointed ambassador to Korea, Mohd Zamruni Khalid, suggested Korean companies jointly operate with Malaysia on carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

Urging his country's potential for hydrogen energy exports, the ambassador said that Korea should take advantage of a legal framework on CCS which is likely to be ready by the end of this year.

He said that hydrogen energy exports to Korea will positively impact other green technologies because producing hydrogen in the state of Sarawak using hydroelectric power is a clean energy initiative unique to Malaysia in the region.

"Malaysia is the only country in the region that has the capability of doing this,” Khalid said, adding that the country has depleted oil fields that can be repurposed for CO2 storage.

“We are already in negotiation with some Korean companies regarding CCS and hydrogen energy projects,” said Khalid.

According to Khalid, Korean companies can export carbon dioxide to Malaysia, where it can be sequestered in these fields, turning them into carbon sinks, where the atmosphere's carbon can be absorbed.

“This process, known as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), allows us to utilize some CO2 before storing the rest. While there will be charges for this, it is still under negotiation,” he added.

“Malaysia wants to focus on high technology, as industries requiring extensive manpower are less competitive for us," he said, introducing the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the New Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), launched under the MADANI Economy Framework, as central to Malaysia's sustainable development and economic resilience.