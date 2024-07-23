Colombia highlights rural reforms cooperation with Korea

Colombian Ambassador to Korea Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez(center), Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Park Sang-woo(first from left) andDo Sung-hoon, Superintendent of Incheon Metropolitan City Education pose for a group photo at Colombia's 214th Independence Day celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Colombia highlighted recent cooperation in rural reforms with South Korea, marking the 214th Independence Day in Seoul on Monday.

Colombia’s Independence Day, which falls on July 20, commemorates the country’s declaration of independence in 1810. Colombia was a colony of Spain from 1549 to 1810.

In his remarks, Colombian Ambassador to Korea Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez thanked Korea for expanding bilateral exchange and supporting the agricultural reform model of land acquisition for redistribution to farmers, aiming to foster peace in the country.

The reform, inspired by South Korea’s land acquisition model, can redistribute land to Colombian farmers and foster peace within the nation, said Rodriguez.

He also applauded Korea's support during a recent United Nations Security Council session in New York, where Korea's Permanent Representative highlighted the mutual sacrifices and ongoing support between the two nations.

Korea is sharing its cadastral system experience with Colombia, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The Korean government has provided fundamental support to Colombia in advancing the objectives set in the government program of Colombian President Gustavo Petro Urrego and the development of “comprehensive rural reform” by strengthening multipurpose cadastral capabilities in Colombia, according to the Colombian Embassy.

“The support provided to Colombia by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is the result of the direct dialogue between the Heads of State of the Republic of Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Gustavo Petro Urrego, during their meeting at the UN General Assembly held in 2023,” said the embassy in a press release.

“This cooperation is materializing in a project prioritized by MOLIT, KOICA, the Agustin Codazzi Geographic Institute (IGAC), and the Presidential Agency for Cooperation (APC),” said Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, both countries are to establish a training center for the multipurpose cadastre in the second half of 2024, through which Colombia will capitalize on South Korea’s experience in land reform, systems for processing and capturing satellite imagery, and human capital development.

In response, South Korean Land Minister Park Sang-woo said that Korea will continue to support Columbia’s advancement through various projects, including regional development and the intelligence transport system.

“With the implementation of the Korea-Colombia free trade agreement in 2016, we have solidified our cooperation through expanded mutual trade and investment,” Park said.

"We still remember that Colombia, the only Latin American country to do so during the Korean War, sent over 5,000 soldiers who risked their lives fighting for us."

Do Seong-hoon, superintendent of Incheon Metropolitan City Education who attended the event also told The Korea Herald that the education office has established a partnership to support the digital education of teachers in Colombia and that he wishes to expand to such a collaboration in the future.

The celebration also featured traditional musical and Colombian dance presentations, including the rhythms of cumbia and salsa, and an exhibition titled “Our Origin: Treasure of the Quimbayas," organized by Colombia’s Ministry of Commerce.

“Today’s event showcases the strength of Columbia and its relationship and partnership with South Korea, said Jeffrey Bohn from Edge Communications in Seoul.

“It’s not just business; it's cultural too. People’s gathering creates a great atmosphere of togetherness,” he added.