[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

‘Dosirak’ palace tours at night

Check out nighttime tours of Gyeongbokgung, the Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace that’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in Seoul.

Tours featuring a “dosirak,” or a lunchbox-style meal, of royal-inspired dishes will take place twice daily at 6:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. until April 21 -- except Monday and Tuesday.

Tickets, 60,000 won apiece, are sold at ticketlink.co.kr. The same tour will be made exclusive for foreign nationals on May 2-4, with tickets available at creatrip.co.kr.

Palace tours featuring ‘gugak’

Nighttime tours featuring “gugak,” or traditional Korean music and dance performances, are running at Changdeokgung.

On Thursday through Sunday from April 11 to June 2, six tours will take place per day -- three starting a little past 7 p.m. with another three starting around 8 p.m.

The performances will take place at Nakseon Hall on the edge of Changdeokgung, with refreshments. Tickets, priced at 30,000 won, are sold at ticketlink.co.kr. Foreign national-only tours will run April 27-28 and May 2-3. Reservations can be made at creatrip.com.

Tour of East Palaces

Sitting right next to Changdeokgung is Changgyeonggung, and free guided tours covering how the two East Palaces have changed over the years will take place every Sunday until May 12.

During an hour tour starting at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m, a guide will make stops around Changgyeonggung grounds, explaining the history behind the halls and structures.

The first 20 visitors to arrive at the Okcheon Bridge just past Changgyeonggung’s main gate will be able to join the tour. Find more information at english.cha.go.kr.

Daffodils, rosebay at Hwadam

A botanical garden bursting with spring flowers including daffodils, rosebay and plum blossoms has opened in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

Hwadam has spaces dedicated to flowers, trees and walking trails. Tours start from a lounge that offers an aerial view of the gardens. A monorail connects the major stops throughout the park.

Open daily, excluding Mondays, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through April, the garden charges 11,000 won for adults and offers discounts for minors and senior citizens. The monorail, drinks and food are not covered. Visit hwadamsup.com for more information.

Roses, freesias at Manorblanc

Manorblanc on Jeju Island is popular for its roses, freesias and Scotch brooms. A drink purchase at the garden’s namesake cafe waives the admission fee, which is 4,000 won.

The garden is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only visitors older than elementary school age are allowed entry.

Pets that are on a leash and weigh less than 10 kilograms are welcome as well. More details can be found at manorblanc.modoo.at.