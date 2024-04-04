[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

N Seoul Tower tours

Throughout April, N Seoul Tower is offering discounts on admission to its observatory and meals at its dining hall, allowing visitors to enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the capital and the cherry blossoms.

Tickets for the observatory start at 18,900 won for adults, and a package offering entry to the observatory plus dinner for two adults is priced at 230,000 won. Lunch specials are also available.

The observatory is open year-round from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays, opening and closing 30 minutes early on weekends. Find more information at nseoultower.co.kr.

Daffodils, rosebay at Hwadam

A botanical garden bursting with spring flowers including daffodils, rosebay and plum blossoms has opened in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

Hwadam has spaces dedicated to flowers, trees and walking trails. A monorail connects major stops throughout the park. Tours start from a lounge that offers an ariel view of the gardens.

Open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. except for Monday through April, the garden charges 11,000 won for adults with discounts available for minors and older adults. Access to monorail, drinks and food are not included in the price. For more details, visit hwadamsup.com.

Roses, freesias at Manorblanc

Manorblanc on Jeju Island is popular for its roses, freesias and Scotch brooms. The purchase of a drink at the garden’s namesake cafe allows guests to enjoy the flowers for free; otherwise, admission is 4,000 won.

The garden is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only visitors older than elementary school age are allowed in.

Pets that are on a leash and weigh less than 10 kilograms are welcome as well. To find out more, go to manorblanc.modoo.at.

‘Dosirak’ palace tours at night

Check out nighttime tours of Gyeongbokgung, the Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace that’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in Seoul.

Tours featuring a “dosirak,” or a lunchbox-style meal, of royal-inspired dishes will take place twice daily at 6:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. until April 21. Tours are not available on Monday and Tuesday.

Tickets cost 60,000 won and are sold at ticketlink.co.kr. The same tour will be made exclusive for foreign nationals on May 2-4, with tickets available at creatrip.co.kr.

Palace tours featuring ‘gugak’

Nighttime tours are available at Changdeokgung, including “gugak” or traditional Korean music performances.

On Thursday through Sunday from April 11 to June 2, six tours will take place per day -- three starting a little past 7 p.m. with another three starting around 8 p.m.

The performances, including royal court dances, will be showcased at Nakseon Hall on the edge of Changdeokgung, with refreshments.

Tickets cost 30,000 won and can be purchased at ticketlink.co.kr. Foreign national-only tours will be offered April 27-28 and May 2-3. Reservations can be made at creatrip.com.