[Photo News] Korea-Arab Society unveils logos for Oman, Qatar ties with Korea

[Photo News] Korea-Arab Society unveils logos for Oman, Qatar ties with KoreaBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : April 30, 2024 - 23:33
The Korea-Arab Society released logos selected through a contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of South Korea's diplomatic ties with Oman and Qatar. The contest garnered 140 submissions from participants in Korea, Oman and Qatar over three weeks. The selected logos will be used for events throughout 2024, honoring the diplomatic ties between Korea and Oman, and Korea and Qatar, according to the organization.
(Korea-Arab Society)
