Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics
Medical standoff likely to deepen as largest doctor group picks hardliner as new headBy Park Jun-hee
Published : April 30, 2024 - 15:42
Some medical professors at the country’s two major hospitals, Seoul National University Hospital and Severance Hospital, suspended surgeries and outpatient clinics on Tuesday for one day, as previously announced, in protest of the government’s plan to expand the number of new medical students by 2,000 a year.
The main hall at SNUH’s Cancer Hospital was without medical staff Tuesday, while a number of patients wandered around the ward, having just learned that the doctors wouldn’t be coming in. Some said they hadn’t been told that their appointments would be canceled or postponed, adding that they waited in long queues, not knowing when their names would be called.
Jang Eun-ho, a 34-year-old patient who battled hematological malignancy, commonly known as blood cancer, was devastated after hearing that his appointment had been postponed to the afternoon as many professors left their posts to take a day off.
“I’ve been receiving treatment for five years (at SNUH), and I’m almost cured. ... (But) this is the first time I’ve experienced such disruption during my hospital visits,” he told The Korea Herald.
“I came here (today) for a consultation with my doctor, not for medication. But it would have been more irritating if I hadn’t heard that my treatment had been delayed. I feel bad for those waiting in line not knowing when they will meet their doctors, or if they even can,” Jang said.
The SNUH faculty council’s emergency committee announced last week that medical professors would suspend treatments on this day due to fatigue brought on by a monthslong medical vacuum amid a walkout by junior doctors. Instead, the professors held a symposium to discuss the path ahead for South Korea’s health care system. Four committee executives who all belong to essential medical fields are set to resign on Wednesday.
Emergency rooms and intensive care units remained in operation, as did the treatment of hospitalized patients suffering from severe illnesses.
The professors at Severance Hospital, who are medical professors at Yonsei University, and Korea University Hospital, also joined the move. The emergency committee of medical professors at the University of Ulsan College of Medicine, who also work as senior doctors at Asan Medical Center, said they will take Friday off.
Jung Eun-hye, a mother in her late 30s anxiously awaited her turn in the seemingly endless queue at the SNUH Children’s Hospital. With only a handful of medical professors tending to patients, the line showed no signs of progress.
If her 6-year-old son doesn’t get the treatment he needs for his developmental delay from his attending physician, his developmental milestones could severely worsen compared to his peers, according to Jung.
“(My son) receives treatment and consultations at least once a year (at SNUH). This is his third treatment, and today is the first treatment of the year, but I’m not sure if he will be able to receive adequate medical care (if the) doctors are barely here,” she said.
“(I heard) early intervention is pivotal in addressing developmental disabilities (in children). What if I can’t get to see my son’s doctor today?”
Amid crippling anxiety from patients, the Health Ministry said no major disruptions were expected at hospitals as the professors have not fully suspended treatment, shrugging off concerns.
The ministry urged medical professors to swiftly return to their posts and stand by their patients to resolve the disruptions adversely affecting people who require treatment.
The protracted medical standoff between the medical circle and the government will likely widen as the new leader of the country’s largest lobby group of doctors kicks off his three-year term Wednesday.
Lim Hyun-taek, the new president of the Korean Medical Association, which represents some 140,000 members, is famous for his hardline stance on the government’s medical reforms. Lim has continuously demanded that the government scrap the quota hike and abolish the medical reform committee as prerequisites for initiating talks with the medical sector. Lim has also claimed that the expansion plan should be negotiated from the outset.
In addition, the KMA said Tuesday that it plans to create a pan-medical consultative body consisting of KMA members, medical professors, students and junior doctors to respond to the government’s actions.
“Now is the time for the government to change its attitude (about increasing the number of medical students. (We) strongly demand that no further damage be caused (to the health care system) and hope that the government realizes that the public wants (to see) the government’s sincere attitude and (its will to) talk (with doctors),” the KMA said in a statement.
