Medical profs at top hospitals suspend surgeries, clinics

Only a handful of patients wait in line at the Seoul National University Hospital’s Children’s Hospital on Tuesday morning. (Park Jun-hee/The Korea Herald)

Some medical professors at the country’s two major hospitals, Seoul National University Hospital and Severance Hospital, suspended surgeries and outpatient clinics on Tuesday for one day, as previously announced, in protest of the government’s plan to expand the number of new medical students by 2,000 a year.

The main hall at SNUH’s Cancer Hospital was without medical staff Tuesday, while a number of patients wandered around the ward, having just learned that the doctors wouldn’t be coming in. Some said they hadn’t been told that their appointments would be canceled or postponed, adding that they waited in long queues, not knowing when their names would be called.

Jang Eun-ho, a 34-year-old patient who battled hematological malignancy, commonly known as blood cancer, was devastated after hearing that his appointment had been postponed to the afternoon as many professors left their posts to take a day off.

“I’ve been receiving treatment for five years (at SNUH), and I’m almost cured. ... (But) this is the first time I’ve experienced such disruption during my hospital visits,” he told The Korea Herald.

“I came here (today) for a consultation with my doctor, not for medication. But it would have been more irritating if I hadn’t heard that my treatment had been delayed. I feel bad for those waiting in line not knowing when they will meet their doctors, or if they even can,” Jang said.

The SNUH faculty council’s emergency committee announced last week that medical professors would suspend treatments on this day due to fatigue brought on by a monthslong medical vacuum amid a walkout by junior doctors. Instead, the professors held a symposium to discuss the path ahead for South Korea’s health care system. Four committee executives who all belong to essential medical fields are set to resign on Wednesday.

Emergency rooms and intensive care units remained in operation, as did the treatment of hospitalized patients suffering from severe illnesses.

The professors at Severance Hospital, who are medical professors at Yonsei University, and Korea University Hospital, also joined the move. The emergency committee of medical professors at the University of Ulsan College of Medicine, who also work as senior doctors at Asan Medical Center, said they will take Friday off.

Jung Eun-hye, a mother in her late 30s anxiously awaited her turn in the seemingly endless queue at the SNUH Children’s Hospital. With only a handful of medical professors tending to patients, the line showed no signs of progress.

If her 6-year-old son doesn’t get the treatment he needs for his developmental delay from his attending physician, his developmental milestones could severely worsen compared to his peers, according to Jung.