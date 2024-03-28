[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Light festival at Cheongdo Provence Photoland

A trip to Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang Province is well worth it for the photos of a lifetime.

Cheongdo Provence Photoland, dotted with installations and attractions, is running the Cheongdo Light Festival, which has been a fixture of the county since 2012.

Open through November, the park charges 13,000 won for middle schoolers and older and 9,000 won for those younger. For more information, visit cheongdo-provence.co.kr.

Canola Flower Festival at Hueree Park, Jeju

Check out the Canola Flower Festival on Jeju Island.

Hueree Park showcases a field of yellow canola flowers, joined by red plum blossoms and hydrangeas, which bloom as early as April. The flower beds render an ever more spring-like ambiance.

Admission ranges in price from 10,000 won to 13,000 won. Pets must be kept on leashes. For details, go to hueree.com.

Roses, freesias at Manorblanc, Jeju

Manorblanc on Jeju Island is going viral for its blooming roses, freesias and Scotch brooms. The purchase of a drink at the namesake cafe lets you in for free, otherwise admission is 4,000 won.

The garden is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only those elementary school age and up are permitted entry.

Pets that are on a leash and weigh less than 10 kilograms are welcome as well. To find out more, go to manorblanc.modoo.at.

Cherry blossoms at E-World, Daegu

The cherry blossom season is finally here -- and more so in Daegu in the south.

Those looking to not only see the trees bursting with white and pink petals, but do that while on amusement park rides, need an “all-pass” to E-World -- priced at 35,900 won through April 7.

Tickets, available online, grant access to the Blossom Road and other attractions -- plus discounts on drinks at the observatory cafe on the 77th floor of E-World 83 Tower. For more information, visit eworld.kr/home/price/benefit/detail/185.

Yangjae Blossom Festival, Seoul

A festival that has everything -- from cherry blossoms to live performances and fireworks -- will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waterside Stage along the part of the Yangjae Stream between the First and Second Yeongdong Bridges.

Illuminated paths lined with cherry blossom trees, opera singers and pyrotechnics will be on show Friday. The next day, circus performances and outdoor cinemas are scheduled.

The festival ends Sunday, but through April 28, some 20 sculptures will be displayed along the stream paths. Check the full roster of events at socc.or.kr.