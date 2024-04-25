Refresh, unwind away from the tropical heat

Most Popular
Refresh, unwind away from the tropical heatBy Lee Si-jin
Published : April 27, 2024 - 16:01
Korea Herald Correspondent
MANILA, Philippines -- Traveling overseas brings unusual excitement for holidaymakers, driving them to explore new things, even if it means spending a lot of energy and effort.
After days jam-packed with activities and new experiences in a foreign land, taking a much-needed break is just as important.
For those who have spent several days discovering Manila's bustling city life and tourist attractions, spending your last night at the Marriott Hotel Manila is perfect for a refresh before heading back home or onto other destinations in the Philippines.
West Wing’s fitness club, swimming pool
The hotel offers ample amenities, including a rooftop fitness club and swimming pool located in the hotel's West Wing building.
The 24-hour-access fitness center is fully equipped for those who wish to get their blood pumping with a dynamic workout.
For those looking to enjoy a splash in the water, head to the lap pool located right next to the gym.
Unwinding on a sun lounger with a drink from the pool bar is always a great way to call it a day.
The outdoor swimming pool is open to guests of all ages.
Guests can also pamper themselves at the nearby sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.
Check out these amenities during blue hour, when guests can watch a stunning sunset over the seemingly unending cityscape of business districts like Makati and Fort Bonifacio.
Indulgent staycation at The Whisky Library
After a one to two-minute walk along the gallery-esque hallways of Marriott Hotel Manila, guests can explore Newport World Resorts, the Philippines’ first integrated resort and home to five international hotels -- including Marriott Manila -- as well as a theater, media art displays, luxury brand shops, casinos and more.
“One of the most impressive aspects of these facilities is that the guests can immerse themselves in almost all travel experience under one roof,” Archie Nicasio, the cluster director of marketing communications for Marriott Manila, told The Korea Herald on April 15.
“Our guests do not need to be concerned with fatigue in the heat. They can enjoy local and international cuisines, and a vibrant entertainment scene featuring live performances and concerts,” he added.
Among the dazzling array of options, The Whisky Library is a feast for guests's eyes and tastebuds.
Stepping into this whisky and cigar bar, visitors might be overwhelmed by the floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with the world’s finest whiskies and spirits.
With more than 200 brands of whiskies available, The Whisky Library lives up to its name and is thought to be the largest such collection in Manila.
“The cocktails are inspired by renowned stars like Johnny Depp and created by our mixologists. Our guests can taste some of the extraordinary mixed drinks here,” a Whisky Library staff member explained.
The laid-back atmosphere, mellow jazz music, warm orange lights and the bar’s wooden designs instantly put guests at ease.
A wide range of cigars on display to the left of the bar allows guests to discover a cigar that perfectly matches their drink.
With great accessibility to Ninoy Aquino International Airport, hotel guests are spared the worries of fighting Manila's notorious traffic and getting to the airport on time for their next flight.
