DP leader says he will meet Yoon without conditions

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung attends a meeting of the party's supreme council at the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Friday he will meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol without preconditions, after the two sides struggled unsuccessfully to set the agenda for what would be their first-ever talks since Yoon came into office.

Yoon proposed a meeting in a phone call with Lee last Friday, after the ruling People Power Party was routed in the April 10 parliamentary elections, leaving the National Assembly under the control of Lee's Democratic Party.

Details of the meeting, including the date and the agenda, have been undecided after both sides failed to produce results despite holding two rounds of preparatory talks this week.

"I will drop everything and meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol first," Lee said in a party leadership meeting. "I will schedule a date to meet (Yoon) as quickly as possible."

Noting the two sides had difficulties sorting out the meeting details, Lee said he will honestly deliver the public sentiment revealed in the elections and request Yoon to take necessary measures to help the country overcome hardships that people face.

"Every day of the people's lives is like being under a war," he said. "The top priority is to come up with measures to overcome the livelihood crisis and promptly carry them out."

The presidential office welcomed Lee's remarks.

"We welcome the wish of Chairman Lee Jae-myung who responded to President Yoon Suk Yeol's proposal for a meeting," the office said in a notice to the press. "We will immediately begin working-level talks to fix the schedule and other details." (Yonhap)