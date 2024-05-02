[Drama Tour] Try ‘Thirty-Nine’ cafe tour in Seoul

From left: Best friends Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), Jeong Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do) and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun) at a Chinese restaurant in “Thirty-Nine” (JTBC) From left: Best friends Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), Jeong Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do) and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun) at a Chinese restaurant in “Thirty-Nine” (JTBC)

For visitors from overseas, it would be impossible to not note the proliferation of coffeehouses here; there seems to be more than just one around every corner in any Seoul neighborhood. This abundance of coffee shops has led Koreans to be discerning when it comes to choosing a cafe. Among the many different coffeehouses that beckon with unique concepts -- think animal cafes, vinyl record coffee shops and even a “chimmuk cafe” where patrons must remain quiet and conversation is prohibited -- you might want to check out some independent local cafes that have prominently featured in TV scenes. If you enjoyed the popular 2022 TV drama “Thirty-Nine” -- a romance series centering on the 20-year friendship of three women that is stronger than their familial bonds and romantic attachments -- a coffee shop tour following the footsteps of the show's characters can be a unique way to explore Seoul's many cafes. Feel Spanish vibe in Y Mas

Y Mas (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Y Mas (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Y Mas, a small cafe in Mangwon-dong -- a former industrial neighborhood in northwestern Seoul that is one of the hippest in Seoul today -- was a favorite meeting spot for the trio of best friends Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), Jeong Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do) and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun) in “Thirty-Nine.” “Thirty-Nine” enthusiasts might be surprised to discover that this place is actually a coffee shop; on TV it was portrayed as a Chinese restaurant throughout the entire show. Though some of the tables and chairs are a little different, the overall structure of Y Mas is similar to that of the fictional Chinese restaurant. The coffeehouse is decorated with Spain-themed objects and accessories, ranging from posters, Spanish newspapers and a mirror with Spanish written on it to even a flight ticket to Madrid. Y Mas presents a unique vibe, one that transports you far away from Seoul.

Y Mas is portrayed as a fictional Chinese restaurant on "Thirty-Nine." (JTBC) Y Mas is portrayed as a fictional Chinese restaurant on "Thirty-Nine." (JTBC)

Local coffee shop and bar Y Mas is located in Mangwon-dong, Mapo-gu, western Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Local coffee shop and bar Y Mas is located in Mangwon-dong, Mapo-gu, western Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Y Mas owner Hong Soo-young, who majored in Spanish, shared that he had plans to combine his interest in Spain to start a restaurant business. “I studied in Spain for six months. I visited the country eight or nine times afterward and Spain really mesmerized me,” Hong told The Korea Herald on Tuesday. Like cafes in Spain, Y Mas serves alcoholic drinks both day and night. “I really hope for Y Mas to be a cozy space where visitors can relax, catch up on the latest news with friends and enjoy laid-back music in a friendly atmosphere. I think I want the coffee shop to be like the Chinese restaurant in ‘Thirty-Nine,’ where old friends can drop by and enjoy the moment,” Hong said. While the cafe offers an extensive menu, the Bombon coffee -- a sweet espresso drink popular in Spain -- and jamon bocadillo are particularly popular with visitors, according to the owner.

Y Mas' Bombon coffee and jamon bocadillo (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Y Mas' Bombon coffee and jamon bocadillo (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Bocadillo, a toasted baguette filled with slightly grilled jamon, marinated tomato and Spanish-style garlic mayonnaise sauce, is certain to suit the tastes of many. Y Mas is open from noon to 7:30 p.m. It closes Sundays. Relax at Debunk

Two lead actors of drama series "Thirty-Nine" have hot drinks at Debunk. (JTBC) Two lead actors of drama series "Thirty-Nine" have hot drinks at Debunk. (JTBC)

If Y Mas is a spot to hang out with friends, Debunk is where you can spend some time alone and focus on work or a hobby. Debunk is filled with wood-tone designs and warm orange and beige lighting that creates a calm mood. With an artistic video playing on a wall on the right and bookshelves filled with various English books on the left, some cafegoers see Debunk as a stylish library. “This cafe has been one of my favorite spots for studying since when I was in university,” a 24-year-old graduate surnamed Lee told The Korea Herald on Tuesday. “Debunk has a lot of tables for four and allowed my friends and I to study and do group projects together.”

Debunk is filled with visitors who come to study and work with friends on Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Debunk is filled with visitors who come to study and work with friends on Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

A cafegoer works on a drawing at Debunk on Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A cafegoer works on a drawing at Debunk on Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)