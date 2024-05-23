[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

The Plaza celebrates ‘Family Month’ with kids program

Hanwha Resorts' The Plaza, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, will offer a new program for children, “Happy Kid’s Moment,” through June 9.

The upcoming promotion includes a one-night stay in either a deluxe room or premier suite, a coloring book and colored pencil set, paper toys and desserts from Boulangerie, the hotel's bakery and cafe.

Priced from 360,000 won, the package can be reserved until June 7.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul unveils new summer delicacy

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, is serving three types of South Korea’s favorite iced dessert “bingsu,” featuring Jeju apple mango, red bean and green tea.

Bingsu is a national summer delicacy made with shaved ice, milk and condensed milk, and is often topped with sweetened red beans or fruits.

The dessert will be available every day until Sept. 30 at the lobby lounge.

While the apple mango pavlova bingsu costs 126,000 won, both red bean bingsu and green tea bingsu are priced at 78,000 won.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils special cake

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a carnation-themed cake in May.

With carnation flowers decorating the top, the cakes are made with raspberry coulis, cream cheese and a pink buttercream cake sheet.

The cakes are offered in two sizes -- a whole cake and a mini cake -- and are priced at 65,000 won and 15,000 won, respectively.

Reservations are required two days in advance for the whole cake.

Those who make online reservations at the hotel’s restaurant Demeter and bar NYX via Naver Booking, get a 10 percent discount on carnation cakes.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong unveils summer promotion

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, located in one of Seoul’s main tourist districts, is offering a delightful dessert experience “Au Soleil Bingsu Set” for the summer season.

The summer delicacies are offered at Lumiere -- a lobby lounge and bar located on the hotel's fourth floor.

Guests can try bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert popular in the summer, with a choice of three toppings: shine muscat grapes, cotton candy with berries or ice cream with custard pudding.

It is available every day from noon to 6 p.m.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel unveils spring food promotion

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Taste of Gourmet Season” promotion highlighting spring-themed dishes.

The promotion includes seasoned webfoot octopus, sea squirt bibimbap and abalone “sotbap” -- rice with toppings cooked in individual pots typically made of stone or stainless steel.

The hotel also offers eight dishes for children, including chocolate fondue and lasagna.

The special offer runs through May 31 at the hotel’s Feast Restaurant. It is priced at 95,000 won and 115,000 won for weekday lunch and dinner, respectively.

“Taste of Gourmet Season” costs 145,000 won on weekends.