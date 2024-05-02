Seoul's one-to-one postnatal care helps new moms breastfeed

Seoul’s breastfeeding counselors provided assistance to over 5,000 new mothers in the city within nine months since the launch of the postnatal care program last year, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday.

The free service involves dispatching designated postnatal assistants, totaling 43 at present, to the homes of mothers who have recently given birth to offer personalized sessions and advice. These sessions educate new mothers on proper breastfeeding and breast massage techniques, while also assessing breast health.

Launched in July last year, the initiative has delivered over 10,254 services to approximately 5,400 mothers with newborns as of March 31, according to city officials.

A city survey of 3,402 new mothers conducted last year revealed that 98 percent of service recipients expressed satisfaction with the postnatal service. Among them, 55.5 percent expressed contentment with the breast massages they received, while 24 percent appreciated the educational content on breastfeeding.

Furthermore, in a separate survey of 1,857 mothers who received relevant education and had given birth within the past 3 months, 71 percent reported practicing mixed feeding techniques, indicating a high rate of breastfeeding.

In an effort to broaden the accessibility of the service, starting this year, the city government has decided to remove the minimum requirement of residing in Seoul for at least 6 months before being able to use the service.

Now, all mothers residing in Seoul who have given birth within the past 8 weeks are eligible to receive the service, up to a maximum of two times. They can apply for the service through the official webpage of the Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Center.