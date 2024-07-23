Homegrown K-fashion connects with devoted fans

Recognizing Korea’s dynamic and emerging fashion profile, a 2023 US News & World Report survey ranked the country 10th among the world's most fashionable nations.

Alongside established Korean fashion houses like Songzio, Wooyoungmi, Juun.J and System, a new generation of local fashion labels is making waves globally, establishing Korea as a fashion hot spot, particularly for today’s style-savvy millennials and Generation Z.

Following the global popularity of K-pop, K-dramas and K-food, get ready for another "K": K-fashion.

Seoul, the nation's capital and premier fashion hub, now asserts itself as more than just a runway for imported apparel.

The buzz surrounding Korean fashion is palpable at local retail temples like Lotte World Mall and The Hyundai Seoul, wooing particularly style-conscious younger generations.

Lotte World Mall, for instance, has recently started housing leading-edge domestic brands like Mardi Mercredi, Ader Error, Gentle Monster and Hatchingroom.

Reconsidering the line between streetwear and high fashion, Ader Error, founded in 2014, cemented its turf with a flagship store at Lotte World Mall in June last year. Housing Ader Error is strategic for Lotte, an official said, given that recently “the brand has become a must-visit place among young Hallyu fans from abroad.”

Also during June last year, another hot-selling brand, Mardi Mercredi, launched in the same mall. It quickly topped sales charts among contemporary brands in the mall, with over half of its sales coming from international visitors, mostly from Japan, China, Thailand and US, a mall official explained.

Building on this success, Mardi Mercredi recently opened a kids' apparel store across from the original shop in the mall in March.

In another part of the capital, The Hyundai Seoul provides a curated space for young fashionistas in its second basement level, called Creative Ground, where trendy labels like Matin Kim, Sie, Mischief and Coor take center stage.

According to the mall, sales of young-targeted fashion brands accounted for 13.9 percent of the mall’s total sales last year, doubling from 6.2 percent the previous year. It recorded an 891.7 percent jump in sales on-year from foreign nationals between January and November last year. Over 70 percent of these customers were in their 20s and 30s.

Furthermore, trendsetting districts in Seoul like Hannam-dong and Seongsu-dong are not to be overlooked, thriving with a dense concentration of local labels and independent boutiques.

Kim Min-tae, in his late 20s, recalled his recent visit to Ader Error's store in Seongsu-dong.

“The shop was crowded with tourists from Japan and China, even more so than locals,” he recalled. “It wasn’t like this when the store opened here four years ago.”

Cheong Min-sik, 29, a Korean national who is a graduate student in Illinois, shared with The Korea Herald that he visited Hannam-dong at the request of his Chinese girlfriend, who wanted a silver-colored bag from Korean brand Anoetic.

“I hadn't heard of this brand before, but my girlfriend said their bags are trending on a Chinese social media platform,” he said. "For her, the biggest selling points of K-brands are that they are fashionable and price-friendly."