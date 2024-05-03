Doggy patrol team on the move to protect their cities

Hodu, a three-year-old female Pomeranian, was the talk of the town last week in the nation’s capital as Seoul citizens expressed their affection for a member of the Dog Patrol Program that provides civilian patrol activities across the city.

"I'm not so cold-hearted as to enjoy such a sight by myself," wrote Seongdong-gu chief Chung Won-oh on his X account, as he shared the photos and videos of Hodu. The dog and her owner recently joined Seoul's patrol program that officially commenced last month.

Starting in 2022, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has been operating the Dog Patrol Program which invites people with pet dogs to watch for and report any suspected crimes or other safety risks to authorities while they go for walks in their neighborhood.

The pet owners and their animals are not expected to patrol shady areas or actively provide assistance to local law enforcement, of course, but they are asked to report potential risks they can see in their everyday lives. They are also encouraged to assist the community by accompanying children on their way to school or helping senior citizens suffering from dementia.