Top prosecutor orders speedy investigation into first lady's alleged acceptance of luxury handbag

Most Popular
-
1
Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
-
2
Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride
-
3
Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?
-
4
Seoul to more than double military drones by 2026 to counter NK threats
-
5
Russia sent more than 165,000 barrels of refined petroleum to N. Korea in March: White House
-
6
Seoul alerts overseas missions to NK terror threats
-
7
[New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
-
8
Over 60% of S. Koreans support W100m childbirth incentive: survey
-
9
‘Inside Out 2’ adds four new emotions, explores teenage life
-
10
Questions raised over fair promotion of RM, NewJeans
Top prosecutor orders speedy investigation into first lady's alleged acceptance of luxury handbagBy Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2024 - 22:04
South Korea's top prosecutor has instructed his staff to create a team dedicated to investigating allegations that first lady Kim Keon Hee accepted a luxury handbag in 2022, legal sources said Friday.
Prosecutor General Lee One-seok made the call during a regular meeting with Song Kyung-ho, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, on Thursday, according to the sources.
First lady Kim has come under fire after a local media outlet released video footage last November that showed her receiving a Christian Dior bag from a Korean American pastor in September 2022. The pastor had secretly filmed her with a hidden camera.
Last December, the media outlet filed a complaint against Kim and President Yoon Suk Yeol to the prosecution, for allegedly accepting a bribe, although there has been little visible progress in the investigation.
The instruction came after the ruling People Power Party suffered a crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections last month, with the main opposition Democratic Party vowing to propose a special probe into multiple allegations surrounding the first lady, once the new session of the National Assembly begins later this month.
Kim has also been accused of involvement in manipulating the stock prices of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea, between 2009 and 2012.
In February, President Yoon Suk Yeol said his wife failed to "coldheartedly reject" the gift giver but stopped short of offering an apology. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Key suspects grilled over alleged abuse of power in Marine death inquiry
-
'Russia sent over 165,000 barrels of petroleum to NK in April'
-
Rival parties appoint new leadership to brace for next parliament