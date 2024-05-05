40 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to bad weather

Forty flights have been canceled on the southern resort island of Jeju due to adverse weather conditions, officials said Sunday.

According to officials from Jeju International Airport, 20 arrivals and 20 departures had been canceled as of noon.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for the island, with an advisory for wind shear also in effect at the airport.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) asked air passengers to check their flight schedules in advance as the bad weather is expected to affect Jeju Island until Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)