Most Popular
-
1
Key suspects grilled over alleged abuse of power in Marine death inquiry
-
2
Marine Corps commander summoned by CIO for questioning on alleged influence-peddling case
-
3
Army takes group action against Hybe for neglecting BTS
-
4
Debate rages over ‘overly fatty’ samgyeopsal
-
5
Some junior doctors are returning: Health Ministry
-
6
Ador CEO's request for exclusive right to terminate NewJeans' contract with Hybe refused in February
-
7
[Weekender] Korean psyche untangled: Musok
-
8
Naver will consider company benefits in deciding on selling Line shares: CEO
-
9
Woman dangling from power lines rescued by residents holding blanket
-
10
Hankook Tire takes over control of Hanon Systems
40 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to bad weatherBy Yonhap
Published : May 5, 2024 - 14:10
Forty flights have been canceled on the southern resort island of Jeju due to adverse weather conditions, officials said Sunday.
According to officials from Jeju International Airport, 20 arrivals and 20 departures had been canceled as of noon.
Strong wind warnings have been issued for the island, with an advisory for wind shear also in effect at the airport.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) asked air passengers to check their flight schedules in advance as the bad weather is expected to affect Jeju Island until Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
40 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to bad weather
-
N. Korea slams US, other countries for seeking alternative to UN sanctions monitoring panel
-
S. Korea, China, Japan in talks to hold trilateral summit May 26-27: official