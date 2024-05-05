Yoon invites kids to Children's Day event

President Yoon Suk Yeol smiles brightly with children at the Yongsan Children's Garden opening ceremony in the front yard of the presidential office in Yongsan on May 5, 2023, in this file photo provided by the presidential office. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday invited hundreds of children and parents to Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office, to commemorate Children's Day, his office said.

Yoon invited around 360 children and their families to the Children's Day event, including those from rural areas and in foster care, as well as children from multicultural families, the presidential office said.

"It is always exciting to meet with children," Yoon was quoted as saying by the office.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the parents, teachers and staff of facilities for their efforts to help children grow up bright and healthy."

The invited children took part in various educational programs, such as making healthy snacks and trying their hand at becoming pet groomers, according to the office.

Yoon made a picture frame using air purifying plants with children and also watched a bubble magic show. (Yonhap)