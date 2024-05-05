Vice finance minister attends OECD meeting in Paris

First Vice Finance Minister Kim Byoung-hwan speaks at a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris in May 2024, in this photo provided by Seoul's finance ministry. (Yonhap)

First Vice Finance Minister Kim Byoung-hwan attended a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) last week, Seoul's finance ministry said Sunday.

During the meeting in Paris on Thursday and Friday (local time), Kim discussed global supply chains, inclusive growth and other issues, the Ministry of Finance and Economy said in a statement.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Kim held separate talks with his counterparts, including Charlotte Vere of Britain.

Kim and Vere agreed to forge close cooperation as the two nations are set to hold high-level talks involving financial authorities in July, according to the statement. (Yonhap)