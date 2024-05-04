Foreign ministry trying to locate missing S. Korean traveler in Paris

South Korea's foreign ministry and embassy in France are trying to find the whereabouts of a South Korean reported to have been missing for over two weeks while traveling in Paris, ministry officials said Saturday.

The 30-year-old male, identified only as Kim, flew into France from India around April 17 but disappeared on April 19, a day after meeting an acquaintance in the 1st arrondissement of the city, according to the officials.

"We've been providing necessary consular assistance to his family since being informed that they lost contact with him," said one of the officials, requesting not to be named.

The official urged anyone with information on his whereabouts or who may have seen him to come forward.

The embassy said it recently reported the incident to French police on behalf of Kim's family, following a call from them. (Yonhap)