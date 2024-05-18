NewJeans members submit petitions over court injunction in Hybe-Ador conflict

Members of popular K-pop girl group NewJeans have each submitted a petition over a court injunction filed to prevent the dismissal of their agency Ador's CEO Min Hee-jin, music industry sources said Saturday.

The five members -- Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein -- handed in the petitions Friday when the first hearing was held on the injunction sought by Min against a move from Hybe, Ador's parent company, to dismiss her from her position.

Details of the petitions were not made public, but the members have been known to have a close relationship with Min, with their parents also said to have sided with the Ador CEO over the recent corporate battle.

It marks the first time the members have voiced their opinions about the clash.

Last week, Min filed the injunction, seeking to prevent Hybe, which holds an 80 percent stake in Ador, from exercising its voting rights as the largest shareholder in her company at a shareholders' meeting, scheduled to be held May 31.

Agenda items for the shareholders' meeting include the dismissal of Min and other board members of Ador, and the appointment of new directors from Hybe's side.

Min has claimed Hybe's move to dismiss her is a violation of the shareholders' contract between the two sides.

The move came after Hybe filed a complaint against Min on charges of breach of trust on April 25, claiming that she plotted with her aides to take over control of her company, separate from Hybe and take NewJeans with her.

Min has denied the allegations and claimed that the recent audit conducted against her followed her internal whistleblowing. (Yonhap)